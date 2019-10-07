Investigate the Bidens!Do you ever do a face-palm or eye-roll, or utter an expletive, when you see or hear what passes as “objective” news reports these days? For example, see the “news” report from the Associated Press on the front page of Monday’s Tribune-Herald titled “New source backs up 1st whistleblower.” It includes this juicy bit of opinion disguised as news: “The push [to investigate the Bidens] came even though there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the former vice president or his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.”
Evidence? Who needs evidence? Mere innuendo or dubious suspicion is all that’s necessary to launch any government investigation. Remember the discredited Steele Dossier, Mueller Report and Russiagate? There’s suspicion aplenty in the Bidens’ sweet deal that enriched Biden’s son, who knew diddly-squat about the Ukraine or natural gas production or marketing. That would also be the Biden son who was kicked out of the U.S. Navy for cocaine use, then had a sexual affair with his brother’s widow. Who wouldn’t want this sleazy American on your Ukrainian company’s board of directors? Joe Biden has also publicly bragged, on video, that in his role as vice-president he threatened to withhold a billion dollars of U.S. aid from the Ukraine government unless they fired the prosecutor investigating the gas company. To quote proud Joe Biden: “Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”
Perhaps the three AP writers missed the “evidence” lectures in their J-school classes. More likely, they’re just Democrats masquerading as journalists. That would NOT be news.
Sammy McLarty, Waco
Welcome wagon politics?So there you have it, Congressional District 17 voters. Here comes Pete Sessions [“Sessions makes it official,” Dallas Morning News, Oct. 4]. In announcing his “living-outside-the-district” run, he said: “My support for President Trump is unwavering.”
Stretching the public consciousness beyond the last news cycle, do any 17th Congressional District voters see a problem with this? Does this mean he’s for separating children from their parents at our southern border? Does it suggest that it’s OK to do nothing about our gun-violence epidemic? Does it convey that he’s comfortable with inviting foreign powers to interfere in our elections? Just asking.
Kenneth Adams, Dallas
Battling plastic invasionI grew up in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s where we had returnable milk, soda water and beer bottles. I will believe the climate change people when we remove all plastic bottles and return to bottles we exchange.
Yes, there will be significant expense for the change, but the cleanup of land and water should be a much-easier task. So, climate change folks, let us see how determined you are about your quest for a cleaner earth.
Oh, I forgot to mention plastic bags to paper bags.
Mercer Buchanan, Woodway
Proud of representationThe Heart of Texas Sertoma Club hosted the Heart of America Regional Convention of Sertoma Inc. on Oct. 4-5 at the Hilton Hotel. On behalf of the club, I want to thank the Hilton for their hospitality; the University High School JROTC under the direction of 1st Sgt. Leonard Montelongo for presenting the colors; Waco City Councilman Hector Sabido for welcoming the attendees to Waco; and our featured speaker at our closing banquet, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara. Wacoans can be proud of the representation they received from these individuals.
Sandra Westmoreland, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.