Radical socialist leftist!
In response to Waco-based religious scholar and regular Trib contributor Blake Burleson’s column in the Trib a few weeks ago, he pauses to lambaste Fox News as contributing to our lack of civil discourse. Mr. Burleson, there’s a reason Fox News is the No. 1 cable TV news network. It is accurate, fair, balanced and unafraid.
Mr. Burleson, in previous columns, seems to be aligning himself with the radical socialist left which supports open borders, sanctuary cities, eliminating ICE, abortion on demand, free college tuition and free health care at taxpayer expense. There’s a legal way for people to enter and become legal citizens instead of in many cases using children as human shields to enter illegally. It is my view that we must control our borders to have a country and reduce the chance of illegal terrorists, gang members and other criminals entering the United States.
I challenge Mr. Burleson to stand up for the laws of our country and protect our citizens instead of bowing to the radical left that wants to destroy our country.
James Burroughs, Waco
Correctamundo!
I recently noticed a letter writer’s unhappiness with the way the congressional impeachment hearings were held. This person demanded the accused’s right to face his accuser, questioned whether we lived in America anymore and suggested House hearings were an “insult to our democracy!”
It’s just as obvious this person does not understand how the impeachment process works. The House of Representatives is charged with starting these proceedings. It is very much like a grand jury, gathering evidence and witness testimonies. At this stage, the accused and their lawyers are not allowed to participate — that comes later if and when the charges are turned over to the Senate for trial.
During the initial impeachment inquiry (again, as in grand juries) witness testimonies are always behind closed doors, just as with the Clinton hearings. Testimony must be gathered and then protected as this is crucial to the overall integrity of the process before the Senate begins its prosecution.
As an aside, it’s noteworthy that other than Hillary Clinton, every witness in the Benghazi investigation was interviewed behind closed doors. During those private hearings, Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy said, “Interviews are a more efficient and effective means of discovery. Interviews allow witnesses to be questioned in depth by a highly prepared member or staff person.”
Pamela Neal, Temple
Fetch, Conan!
“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!”
“He died like a dog.”
Which is it, Mr. President?
Herbert R. Haynes, China Spring
