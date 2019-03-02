Salute those teachers!
Regarding Dan Dayton’s March 3 letter on education and the federal government: As a current teacher, I’d like to clarify a few things in Mr. Dayton’s letter. We teachers are bound by law to teach the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills as set forth by our state legislature, as Texas does not adhere to Common Core standards. We are also bound by law to adhere to a code of ethics that includes limiting the opinions we are allowed to voice to students.
I was taught in my pedagogy class a good rule of thumb is follow the standard. Sometimes students will want to have a debate about differing opinions on a topic, which we allow space for, but teachers only facilitate so that all students are heard. We also stand for the U.S. and state pledge every day followed by a moment of silence.
As for penmanship, I do agree with you there. It’s simply becoming a lost art and that saddens me. However, we also want to prepare our students for the reality that more jobs are becoming increasingly technical and require new skills that previous generations weren’t required to learn. On top of that, the majority of students that are currently in elementary school will be working jobs that currently don’t exist yet. A great example is social media marketing. It didn’t exist when I was a first grader in ’96.
Any teacher worth his or her salt (and most I have met are) focus on inspiring students to think critically, have the necessary skills to succeed and most importantly become lifelong learners.
Jake Myers, Waco
We can guess
When President Obama decided to unilaterally change immigration policy after Republicans took control of the Senate in 2014, Republicans said he was defying the Constitution, breaking the rule of law and behaving like a king. They were right.
The Constitution clearly divides the responsibilities of government: Congress makes the laws, the president enforces the laws and the courts ensure they’re administered fairly in all cases. Nowhere does it say the president can take over for Congress when the two branches disagree — Obama couldn’t in 2014 and Trump can’t now.
Many Republicans now in the Senate spoke out in glorious defense of the Constitution’s separation of powers just five years ago: Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley, Mike Enzi, John Cornyn, Mike Lee and others. The Constitution hasn’t changed its text. Why have these senators changed their mind?
Chris Truax, attorney, Republicans for the Rule of Law legal advisory board
That’s all, folks!
I was interested to read Cinemark Theatres plans another movie-plex for Waco. It’s so thrilling to think we’ll have yet a third mega-facility showing the exact same cartoon-based blockbuster films at pretty much the same times as the other two.
Michael Jones, Woodway