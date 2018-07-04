Celebrate tax cuts
One million new jobs have been created since the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Legislation this transformative has gifted job creators the ability to recruit new talent and grow their businesses.
Because of federal tax cuts, more than 600 U.S. employers have rewarded their employees with pay raises, generous bonuses and other benefits. This has directly benefited millions of Americans, while millions more will see greater take-home pay because of lower individual rates.
As a longtime business executive, I understand the recipe for business expansion and job creation: Let job creators do what they do best. The higher taxes are, the more difficult it is for employers to create jobs. This is especially true for small businesses with fewer resources.
Let’s keep supporting small business and celebrate the prosperity to come.
Chad Olson, Chief Operating Officer of NTY Franchise Company, Minnetonka, Minnesota
Fear those Trump tariffs
Fourth of July car commercials are traditionally a distraction during backyard barbecues. But this year you might want to pay attention. President Trump is considering big tariffs on foreign cars, which would increase their sticker prices by thousands of dollars.
Think you can get around these tariffs by buying a Ford? Think again. Tariffs on foreign goods give domestic producers a buffer to raise their prices. Witness the skyrocketing prices of U.S. steel following Trump’s tariffs on foreign imports.
Perhaps higher car prices are worth it if they boost domestic manufacturing? That premise is faulty because higher prices reduce demand and cost jobs. Not to mention the consequences to domestic exporters from the retaliatory tariffs they’d spur. That’s why no domestic car company supports them.
Two choices: Buy a new car before the prices jump. Or call your congressman and demand legislation to rein in Trump’s trade war-mongering.
Jordan Bruneau, Republicans Fighting Tariffs
Remember immigrants
The Fourth of July period is an opportunity to celebrate this country’s heritage. And this year it’s important to remember how immigrants are a fundamental part of that story. Most of us are the descendants of immigrants, who laid the philosophical and material framework for this country. Today, 3.6 million Dreamers who came to this country as children want to carry on this legacy but need Congress to act to protect them. These Dreamers are our classmates, colleagues and neighbors. They are not political pawns or bargaining chips. They are Americans in all but name.
Linda Chavez, Boulder, Colo.
Longtime Republican activist and Fox News analyst Linda Chavez is director of the Becoming American Initiative, dedicated to making the conservative case for legal immigration reform.