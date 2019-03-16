On Dr. Nelson
The decision regarding whether A. Marcus Nelson remains the Waco ISD superintendent must be made based on what is best for the students of the school district. All other considerations are secondary. Yes, he has an impressive record and has made significant contributions to the Waco school system. However, if he is guilty of the charges made against him, first he should make the right decision for the students. If he does not, then it is up to the Waco ISD board of trustees.
John W. Gardner, in his book “Excellence: Can We be Equal and Excellent Too?”, states: “The society which scorns excellence in plumbing because plumbing is a humble activity, and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity, will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy. Neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water.”
Are we willing to tolerate less than excellence in the superintendent’s exalted position as an example for the students? To allow the superintendent to remain after committing an unlawful act is to give tacit approval that it’s fine for students to do likewise. Those who support him should walk with him through a rehabilitation program and assist in his obtaining a suitable position at a later time elsewhere.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
* * *
When I first read the news of Dr. Marcus Nelson’s getting arrested when a trooper found a touch of marijuana in his car, I appreciated the fact that I’m not on the school board tasked with deciding the tenure of Waco’s school superintendent.
On the one hand, Dr. Nelson seems to have made strides, in a short time, in rejuvenating an inner-city school district so important to our young folks and to our citizenry to come. On the other hand, our superintendent must conduct himself as the role model our youngsters deserve, especially boys and girls desperately in need of role models. This crucial requirement dominated my thinking for three or four days.
Then it hit me: Our youngsters see a role model-in-chief occupying the Oval Office whose well-documented and widely accepted flaws far outstrip the mere possession of a vegetable substance slowly becoming acceptable across the land. We all have our flaws. Is it not all relative?
Bob Lott, Waco
On President Trump
I am so impressed by the wonderful Thursday letter to the editor, “Trump not worthy of Americans’ respect,” by Donna M. Myers. Every word she wrote was just how I feel. I wish I could express myself as well as she has. I wish all Americans felt like she does and the voters who support the person in our White House would see how corrupt this liar is — certainly not a person intelligent enough to be in the position of president.
Thank you, Ms. Myers, for writing words that I so agree with.
Linda Whittredge, Woodway