Agent Orange bill
Years ago combat sailors from the Vietnam War started suffering and dying from ailments associated with deadly Agent Orange (dioxin) poisoning. The Veterans Administration denied all claims for benefits as families went broke paying doctor and hospital bills. Through veterans advocacy, our U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed HR 299, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, this past June. This humanitarian vote affected the lives of an estimated 90,000 Navy veterans and their families. Congress even came up with a way to pay for it.
But by August our unfit president, who got four deferments on his 1A draft notice and then suddenly received a 4F exemption from the draft, said it cost too much to care for these sailors we poisoned. He convinced our incompetent Republican Senate and Veterans Administration to block the bill.
So how are these imbeciles justifying this act of cruelty? They’re declaring that sailors aboard ships along the coastline of Vietnam during the 10 years of dropping Agent Orange in the air suffered no exposure to the 22 million tons mixed at 13 times the recommended solution. The sailors had no exposure to the dioxin poison dumped in the air from planes during 6,542 spraying missions. They’re declaring that if a sailor did not go ashore in Vietnam, then he was not exposed to Agent Orange ... which means the poisonous powder miraculously stopped its ride on the wind exactly at the coastline and didn’t go out to sea.
How many times have these contemptible politicians said, “Thank you for your service.” Semper Fi, my brothers. This is personal — my brother was a combat coastline sailor. May God protect you and your family from the continued betrayal by Republican politicians like President Trump, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and the head of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Please help these veteran families by writing to our Republican senators asking them to pass out HR 299, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, for signature by the president.
Mike O’Bric, Maine Corps Mustang, Woodway
All timed out
I read somewhere we have Benjamin Franklin to thank for this idiotic decision regarding daylight-saving time. Throwing all creatures into a sleep disorder irks me. Why isn’t Texas smart enough to stick with God’s time, which certainly didn’t need changing? Our internal clock should not be messed with as it obviously throws many of us out of alignment so far as behavioral, social, physical, biological and mental work and sleep patterns. Anyone can see it’s just another way to control the populace.
Maria Malizia, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: State Rep. Lyle Larson has filed a bill to exempt Texas from daylight-saving time, which begins March 10 next year and ends Nov. 3.