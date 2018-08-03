Norman, Oklahoma
Failing the people
As I read another letter from a CEO about how tax cuts are better for him or whenever I hear about how good the economy is right now, it becomes obvious most people are simply not seeing the true picture. The true picture is that stagnant wages and inequality are still a major problem. No less than economics expert Robert J. Samuelson says wage gains of 2.7 percent roughly match inflation.
I spoke with a lady who works as a housekeeper. She does not make a living wage and the employer adds duties to a list of demands that go far beyond the small hourly wage that she gets. The owners of stock in companies seem far more interested in keeping profits high and wages as low as possible.
Many workers have no union to represent them. Many have to take on a second job to make ends meet. This housekeeper’s plight is seen everywhere in the service sector, while CEOs make 400 times as much in the service sector. Of course, many will say that she should have gone to college. Unfortunately, with skyrocketing tuition costs, college is not an option for her and many others.
In short, the Reaganomic policies are failing many people. The wealthiest have accrued the most in U.S. history. It’s time for a change.
John Vickrey, Norman, Oklahoma
Recycling Styrofoam
Although my recent column reported that Styrofoam recycling is not available in Waco, a nearby recycler has been discovered. The DART company accepts drop-off of clean-food packaging Styrofoam and transportation Styrofoam (except peanuts) 24 hours a day at 850 Solon Road, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165, 972-937-7270.
Alan D. Northcutt, MD, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate