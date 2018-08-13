So much for any ‘windfall’
In the July 31 editorial “Left out of the GOP tax rush once again,” Bill Whitaker and the Waco Trib editorial folks have attempted to create an awareness of the onerous tax provision entitled the Windfall Elimination Provision. Frankly, if this provision does not affect you directly, you probably have no clue what it means. Simply it means that if one worked in education, police, firefighting or other public-sector jobs, your earned Social Security will be reduced dramatically if you receive a pension from your chosen profession.
Let’s say you worked in education for 25 years, then worked another 15 years contributing full Social Security. You will not be eligible for full Social Security benefits based on those 15 years. Whatever amount you are eligible for (based on payment to SS) is reduced by approximately 60 percent.
What an unpleasant surprise to the worker who receives notice from Social Security that she is ordinarily eligible for, say, $1,000 a month but because of the Windfall Elimination Provision she will instead receive around $450 a month. Trib editors call the WEP a “flawed formula.” Amen to that!
The adverse impact on public-sector workers is immense. Congressmen Bill Flores and Kevin Brady have supported significant reform. Such support comes none too soon for those effected by the Windfall Elimination Provision. I encourage all elected leaders to support this reform. Perhaps Trib editorial folks can expand upon this editorial and explain in more detail exactly what the Windfall Elimination Provision does and the impact it has on public-sector workers.
Michael Donahue, Waco
Down the drain
Are we going to sit back and allow a “president” who has enriched himself for decades cozying up to Russian oligarchs, who slams our country’s longstanding institutions and allies, all while praising dictators, including the one at whose direction he was elected, to destroy our democracy?
Estelle Shelton, Waco