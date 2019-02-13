To Hebrews only?
In his column “Which Ten Commandments?” of Feb. 1, Bruce Wells is wrong to claim the ordinances found in the Bible “were not meant for everyone.” According to the narrative, the commandments were given to the Hebrew people through Moses, but this does not preclude them being for all people. Exodus 19:5-6 does say God chose Israel of all the nations of the earth as a “treasured possession” and that they were to keep these commandments as a “kingdom of priests” and a “holy nation.” God does make a covenant with Israel, that’s true. But it’s worth noting that other portions of the Bible, particularly Isaiah 49, suggest God chose Israel as a light to the nations, and that through their witness and work all people could experience salvation. Christians believe God has fulfilled this promise through Jesus.
Wells is also wrong to say the Ten Commandments are “ultimately a creation of our own making.” He is free to claim “you can argue that it is mostly an American creation,” though that argument would also be wrong. The First Amendment protects Wells’ right to argue against public displays of the Ten Commandments as they have been traditionally known, and there is an argument to be made both for and against such displays. But Wells’ arguments are red herrings; specious ideas. A serious discussion of religious freedom and the establishment clause would be more productive. Those are American ideas, ones we can more fruitfully debate.
Benjamin A. Simpson, Woodway
Mueller report
Whatever one may think of the Mueller investigation, all Americans should agree it has gone too far to turn back. This investigation has spent nearly two years pursuing the truth and everyone has the right to know all facts behind Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Department of Justice regulations allow the report to be buried. When concluding the investigation, the special counsel must deliver a report to the attorney general, who then decides whether to release part of, all of or a summary of the report to Congress and the American public.
President Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have hinted they might try and suppress findings of the final report. This uncertainty is not healthy for our republic. Everyone deserves to know what Robert Mueller knows. The Special Counsel Transparency Act would fix this problem. Congress should pass it.
Stanley Twardy, former U.S. attorney, District of Connecticut, Republicans for the Rule of Law
Now link arms
If there’s yet another government shutdown, perhaps the 800,000 recently furloughed federal employees could line up along the southern border, lock arms and form a “human wall” for President Trump. If gaps still exist, they could be filled by the convicted criminals from his administration.
B.J. Greaves, Waco