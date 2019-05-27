Born that way?
Twice recently, the Trib has published columns on the question of Baylor University not allowing gay and lesbian student organizations to register as official organizations at the university. Many factors are relevant to this discussion. However, I address one in particular: Both columns included the argument “born that way” in making their case for official recognition. Whichever side one finds oneself on, we ought to be dealing with reality rather than wishful thinking.
The truth is this idea of being “born that way,” along with the idea one cannot change, or both, are wishful thinking and demonstrably false. One of the most prominent, politically active lesbian researchers has said as much: “On the basis of scientific research . . . arguments based on the immutability of sexual orientation are unscientific, given what we now know from longitudinal, population-based studies of naturally occurring changes in the same-sex attractions of some individuals over time.” Researcher Lisa Diamond has conducted high-quality longitudinal research of sexual attraction and has come to this conclusion [“Stability of Sexual Attractions across Different Timescales: The Roles of Bisexuality and Gender,” Archives of Sexual Behavior 46, no. 1 (2017)].
Arguments for born that way are equally tenuous. For example, a widely cited study of brain differences is extremely flawed to the point of invalidity. Twin studies which purport to show a genetic origin suggest that genetics accounts for less than half of the variability found. This would suggest environment has a prominent role in contributing to sexual-orientation outcome. Unfortunately, it has remained a truism in popular culture that sexual orientation is given at birth and cannot change. It has become worse than unpopular to assert this in polite company because it has entered the “received wisdom” of our time.
Maria L. Boccia, Professor of Child and Family Studies, Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, Baylor University
Hello, Midway!
So here we are again, property taxes on the rise and Midway Independent School District wants to have a $177 million bond election. If it had used money back when to build new schools rather than a new stadium, we would not be having to have a bond election now. In proposing $13 million for athletic locker rooms and meeting rooms, the Midway Independent School District Facilities Study Committee should be ashamed.
Terry Connell, Hewitt
One of yours
Taryn Tipton’s May 18 letter on the joys of white nationalism is sure to elicit a response from progressives and Democrats, as well it should. But I want to hear from [local Republican officials] Jon Ker and George Brinegar. She’s clearly one of yours.
Cheryl Foster, Waco