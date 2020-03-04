No collusion!
To Karen Hobert Flynn’s March 4th column titled “Russians targeting America,” a rebuke: Why is this narrative continuing? Of course the Russians interfere in American elections. It’s what they do. Reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone” episode “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” the Russians attempt to sow chaos into our political process. Political operatives then spin the story to create doubt and fear. Government, of course, thrives on fear: They will solve all of our problems. We know this is patently false. “To the Wizard, he has the answer,” the populace cries, but of course he is an admitted humbug.
Our country endured two years of politically motivated, partisan investigations into the Russians. No collusion. Repeat. No collusion. Furthermore, how does Russian interference differ from Americans influencing elections through various media forms? Millions of dollars are spent to influence voters. Is this also “interference”? A citizen’s right to vote is paramount to the survival of a free nation. It’s shameful that, often, fewer than half of eligible voters cast ballots. Regardless of party affiliation, use your head. Read, research and cast your vote based on well-thought reason and render insignificant further “fear-mongering.”
Brett Solem, Robinson
Inept Trump!
A recent letter denigrated Democrats using the term “ineptocracy,” usually defined as “a system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.”
Inept Trump said that we only have 15 coronavirus patients in the United States. Fact: There were 89. Inept Trump said the vaccine is coming along quickly. Fact: Experts daring to defy him say it’s at least a year away. Inept Trump blames the South Carolina Democratic debate for the stock market crash. Fact: that debate took place two days after the stock market crash began. Inept Trump called the coronavirus outbreak a “hoax.” Fact: The administration canceled an Asian summit meeting in Las Vegas because of this supposed “hoax.” Inept Trump said the flu was more deadly than coronavirus. Fact: Coronavirus is 20 times more deadly than the flu virus.
With 16,000 lies under his belt, Inept Trump has lost all credibility. He has constantly disavowed intelligence and scientific facts by those he calls the Deep State. These are people who have served our government using intelligence and evidence-based facts. Over three years he has reduced funding for the CDC and NIH and fired the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018. He is responding to this potential health crisis like every other authoritarian regime. What he says is gospel and he constantly threatens the media. He attacks anyone who has the audacity to disagree with him and attacks people in government who try to help. This is the same Inept Trump who says windmills cause cancer and changes the path of a hurricane with a sharpie.
Gary Caraway, Salado
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.