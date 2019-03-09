Republican principles
I applaud Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s March 3 column, “Sorry, but Trump border declaration is unprecedented.” The column went into great depth to explain what’s wrong with Donald Trump’s phony emergency declaration.
By contrast, and on the same page, Congressman Bill Flores’ column, “Declaration correct move,” was little more than misleading, warmed-over Republican talking points. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if congressional Republicans had the courage to live up to the oath they took to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic”?
The current Republican rationalization is that the National Emergencies Act gives Trump the power to misappropriate billions in military spending simply by lying and declaring a phony emergency; that the federal courts are somehow prohibited from applying the commonly used English definition of the word “emergency” in interpreting that act.
Everyone with a cursory knowledge of the history of civilization knows phony emergency declarations have been used by autocrats for centuries to illegally grab power. They also know the power of the purse has belonged to the legislative branch of government since King Charles II during the 17th century.
The growing refusal of congressional Republicans to stand up to Trump for the past two years has caused a complete breakdown in our constitutional system of government. We now have the dangerous combination of a parliamentary government with a presidential constitution — there is no longer any separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of government.
When Donald Trump and his “base” took over the Republican Party, most Republican politicians placed their principles and values in a blind trust: Trust in Trump. When Trump became president against the will of the American people, he gave Republicans a choice: Protect the U.S. Constitution or protect him. Sadly, congressional Republicans have chosen the latter for fear of being “primaried.”
Charles Reed, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Reed is a former mayor of Waco.
Poor sourcing
I was amused by Dan Dayton’s March 1 letter concerning the sorry state of public education. Apparently be believes that public schools are socialist indoctrination centers. He came to this conclusion from talking to a recent local high school graduate.
I guess he didn’t attend any classes in logic since reaching such a conclusion from talking to one person would be a logical fault. I believe it’s called a hasty generalization. Could you please poll a few thousand more graduates and get back to us, Mr. Dayton?
Lee VanWagner, Lorena
A better life
A young man was recently arrested for robbing a local bank and shooting at pursuing police officers. He told authorities he robbed the bank, and two others in 2016, because he “wanted a better life.” So I was just wondering: Are there any sanctuary cities for bank robbers who just want a better life?
David B. Anderson, Waco