Key to democracy
I recently returned from the single most satisfying meeting I ever attended, The Seminar Network. I’m not a professional meeting attendee, quite the opposite. I dislike meetings of any kind. This meeting was immensely enjoyed by over 700 like-minded folks from all over America who are dedicated to a single purpose: Let free enterprise fix what’s broken in America by placing America’s most successful, action-oriented people into a network of social entrepreneurs dedicated to developing solutions to some of America’s most pressing problems — persistent poverty, a failing education system, a broken criminal justice system, rigged economy, out-of-control national debt, addiction and much more.
Charles Koch founded the organization in 2003, which has now expanded into thousands of members dedicated to preserving freedom by showing every individual he or she is capable of extraordinary things if properly trained. Listening to heart-rendering stories of individuals representing a broad range of ethnicity caused teary-eyed standing ovations. Unbelievable is the depth and breadth of work done by this organization. Party politics should play no part in doing good work and helping other Americans help themselves. If American democracy should happen to last as long as the Roman Empire, it will most likely be due to this endeavor — which is to empower everyone to overcome barriers preventing them from realizing their extraordinary potential and reuniting everyone to believe in our free-enterprise system, which has made the United States of America the greatest nation conceived on Earth. May God continue to bless America and The Seminar Network.
Clifton Robinson, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Local businessman and philanthropist Clifton Robinson is former owner of the Tribune-Herald. He has provided scholarships to underprivileged students through the Honors Program at Baylor University and through the MAC Grant program at McLennan Community College.
Rule of law
The ongoing Mueller investigation has been falsely accused of rank partisanship and bias. It’s been called a “witch hunt.” The arrest of Roger Stone last Friday proves it isn’t.
Stone, just like every other American, will have a chance to defend himself in court, and he will be legally innocent till he admits guilt or a jury of his peers finds him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. But even before a trial, the indictment is clearly not a partisan document.
Robert Mueller, a life-long Republican, brought charges before a grand jury against Roger Stone, also a Republican, for lying to a Republican-controlled congressional committee. Clearly, the dispute isn’t about partisanship. It’s about the rule of law and whether or not the law applies equally to everyone. Republicans have long believed that it should. It’s good to see it still does.
Rick Hall, legal adviser, Republicans for the Rule of Law