Congrats, Gabriella
James H. Lockwood Lodge 1343 is honored to award our Mirabeau B. Lamar Scholarship to Gabriella Rose Vidana, a student at University High School. Along with 30 others, she submitted an essay about the contributions of Texas Masons in public education. All were outstanding, but Ms. Vidana’s was exceptional. Her understanding of Texas Masons’ impact on our early educational system underlined how important Masons were and continue to be in this respect.
Mirabeau B. Lamar, second president of the Republic of Texas and a Mason, was known as the Father of Texas Education. The Texas Legislature under his leadership passed the law that made 17,000 acres available in each county for educational use. His goal — a knowledgeable citizenry. In the early days, many schools were held in Masonic Lodges.
Ms. Vidana will receive her scholarship and award from Lockwood Lodge tonight at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, beginning at 6:30. We congratulate Ms. Vidana for her amazing essay and offer her best wishes as she continues her education.
Sam Cryan, Waco
Reefer madness
Some recent letters regarding former Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson prove that judgmental ignorance, hatred and prejudice — even toward overweight people — remain alive and well in our area. Much of our country has progressed beyond the myths of “Reefer Madness.”
No, I don’t believe in a double standard or the old saw “Don’t do as I do, do as I say.” The law is the law, but perhaps voters educated to the real facts can effect changes to the law to accurately reflect years of research and observation regarding marijuana. Alcohol and tobacco products are grossly more negative in a person’s or community’s health outcomes than marijuana. Furthermore, research has not shown marijuana to be a “gateway drug.”
Nancy Marquis, retired nurse, Waco
Robocops needed!
Like me, you might be overwhelmed with calls from telemarketeers and robo-callers not blocked by your robo/telemarketeer blocking system. They’re not blocked because callers use software that falsifies the phone number showing on your Caller ID. Callers can then call you every day with a new number and the call won’t be blocked.
There’s a bill in the Texas House to prevent these calls, but it will be ineffective since phone companies are powerless to block numbers that can be changed easily. As Texans, our best bet is action by our U.S. senators. Repeated messages to Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn asking this software be illegal to possess or use have gone unanswered. I’m a conservative but have had it with them and these callers. Encourage them to be heroes by passing a bill outlawing this software.
Jim Parnella, San Antonio