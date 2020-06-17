Fork in the road
Thank you for publishing LaRaine DuPuy’s thoughtful essay on racism. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about why there is still so much racism in this country. Why are so many people unwilling to embark on the journey (as Ms. DuPuy puts it) of ridding themselves of racism?
I think one reason is that there are not too many penalties for being a racist. I’m not talking about criminal penalties here, but social penalties. How many of us who like to think we’re on that “journey” have stood by silently while a friend, relative or neighbor has said something that is clearly racist? We wince and later tell ourselves that “Oh, that’s just so-and-so being such-and-such.”
When racists become social pariahs, shunned by the mainstream of society, then the act of being racist will be hard work, just like the process of ridding oneself of racism. And when that time comes, racism will begin to dissipate. But it requires those of us who are trying to open our hearts and minds to also have the courage to confront and condemn. To do less is to be complicit in racists’ warped self-entitlement.
Mike Raymond, Waco
* * *
To Ms. DuPuy on her Sunday Trib column, “Blaming looters misses point, ignores real issue”: I appreciate your enlightenment in the realization that racism is wrong and I trust your journey will ultimately end at a just and desirable destination.
However, I am offended by your thinly veiled portrayal of white Americans as privileged and entitled. Do not place blame or guilt on my doorstep. I was taught well by my parents and I know right from wrong. I do not need to be indoctrinated by biased literature or “re-educated” to fit an authoritarian’s dogma. I have, and always will, extend courtesy, kindness and friendliness to all Americans. To all people.
Brett Solem, Lorena
Both points relevant
To Cheryl Foster, whose Wednesday letter expresses dismay at Trib columnist Gordon Robinson’s strongly argued criticism of the looting, vandalism and violence spinning out of protests and those masquerading as peaceful demonstrators in order to commit misdeeds against police, businesses and society: I believe both you and Gordon Robinson are part of the solution because both of you obviously care about our country and city.
How about sitting down with me for a cup of coffee and see if we can find a common goal. I’m an “old white guy” who has been involved in civil rights since before you were born. Almost 50 years ago I was honored to be supported by both Gordon’s father and Lester Gibson as the Republican candidate for Congress. (I lost 51-49 percent.) Give me a call at a number that can be reached through the Trib, which is zealous in protecting the privacy of its columnists and letter writers.
Let’s see if we can work together for a terrific Waco. Bet we can!
Jack Burgess, Waco
