Beto the DemagogueI don’t recall demagogue “Beto” blaming black Americans, brown Americans, red, yellow, purple, green, gay, straight, confused (who did I leave out?) Americans and all gun owners for any mass shooting not committed by a white guy. Hint to “Beto” and like-minded politicians hell-bent on the endgame of disarming law-abiding citizens: American gun-ownership knows no color boundaries.
Cognizant Americans of all colors fully understand the purpose of the Second Amendment. It ain’t for hunting. The ideology of socialism, communism and statism derives from the desire to dominate, control and ultimately enslave. World history warns more people have been killed by their own governments than all world wars combined. An armed citizenry simply, and with extreme prejudice, refuse to surrender their rights. Period.
Thank God Texas rejected the soulless, witless, elitist “Beto” — and apparently so do about 98% of the Democrats nationwide.
Jamie Amos, Waco
Sanity two-edged swordIn 1961, President Kennedy told Congress, “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth.” Congress appropriated billions of dollars to make it happen in 1969.
Fifty years later, Congress continues to prohibit expenditure of even a dime for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study how we might be able to ensure someone can travel to the store and return home safely without being shot.
As late great plainspoken Texas journalist Molly Ivins once said, “I know: ‘Guns don’t kill people.’ But I suspect that they have something to do with it.”
I’m seeing a lot of media comments questioning the mental condition of people who want additional gun safety laws. Let’s also question the sanity of those who think the only solution is more guns.
Jack Bowen, Fort Worth
No longer newsShooting tragedies. Sympathy. Healing. Blah, blah, blah. Not news. Why?
- Americans will not confront the National Rifle Association and affiliated gun lobbies. Everyone has a right to military weapons.
- The news media love mass shootings; people watch. Feeling low in self-esteem? Slaughter people and get your 15 minutes.
- Americans blame the mentally ill. As if the majority of shooters were not simply evil.
- Americans love violence from our entertainment to the obvious hate speech spewing from the president of the United States. Conspiracists harass the families of the victims.
Anyone may be shot anytime anywhere in this “great” America. Are there any grown-ups here?
Gretchen Schwarz, Waco
What comes nextTime was, civilized people were controlled by what was given to them, the fear of God and a moral education. Not perfect, but it worked pretty good. Now some people among us are out of control because of what has been given to them, freedom from fear of God and the absence of a moral education.
Next, most freedoms will be taken away from everyone, even from the civilized people.
Uncivilized savages are such morons.
Russell H. Ritchey, Waco