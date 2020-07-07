Praise for Gov. Abbott
I did my residency and fellowship training at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, so I have roots deep in the heart of Texas. The alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the Lone Star State is dispiriting but also is cause for immediate action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to shut down bars and scale back on restaurant capacity was warranted to halt the surging spread of COVID-19; so was his issuance of a statewide mask mandate. Masks work.
Fierce political debate over masks must end. Our nation needs a consistent message from leadership — it’s up to governors, Republican or Democrat, to accept that role.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 increases daily. However, long-term and permanently disabled survivors outnumber COVID fatalities three to one. If a person contracts a severe case of COVID-19, he or she may be defined as recovered but can nonetheless have renal failure, pulmonary conditions, heart conditions, central nervous system damage or amputation because of blood clots associated with the illness. COVID does not discriminate on age — or state lines. The majority of new cases are among young people, all around our country.
Let’s show the world that the United States can work together. As a nephrologist [focused on the health of the kidneys], I praise Gov. Abbott for showing courageous leadership by issuing a statewide mask mandate.
William E. Lombard, MD, Bellingham, Washington
Happily ever after!
Once upon a time in America the ultra-left assumed righteous indignation and became the most contorted political party in the history of our nation. Democrats thought they were always right but constantly blamed the right for all the problems Americans faced. Of course, the Democrats never did anything wrong, while they believed the Republicans did nothing right. Then one day in November 2020 they all woke up to find that the hideous and “impeached” President Trump had been reelected for another four years. They all lived happily ever after, but the ultra-left still whined every day like the big babies they are. The End.
Peter Stern, Driftwood
Wrestling with Jesus
I saw a man one time in a restaurant and he told me that he was Jesus. I pointed out that Jesus was a Jewish carpenter from the Bronze Age and the man scolded me for not believing his story. After he calmed down, I explained that Jesus was a peace-loving pacifist who believed in forgiveness and love, and that Jesus’ father was the real problem, hell-bent on revenge with a giant but fragile ego.
The man corrected me and said, “My father created you in his own image. How dare you speak in that way about him.” I told him that if I were created in the image of God, then my friends need to leave me alone about being such a narcissist.
Jason Duggan, Woodway
