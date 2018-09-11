Who else profits?
I respond to Mr. Steve Robertson’s Sept. 8 letter regarding law enforcement and more specifically his comment about sending a strong message to those who profit from human misery inherent in illegal drug use and abuse.
First, the actions by law enforcement sent a strong message, indeed, to that specific category of people in the area. But we need a stronger message to those who profit off human misery.
How about a message to those who see people living a nightmare in prison as a way to profit. To them, the more bodies, the more money. Companies like Geo Group, LaSalle Corrections and CoreCivic rake in billions from taxpayers around the world to keep their prisons open, then use some of that very money they got from taxes and contribute it to campaigns and put some into lobbying against the decriminalization of literally anything illegal, no matter how inane or petty. Those laws line their pockets.
How about Securus, the company that oversees the telecommunications side of prison and jail life. They decided payphones in prisons and jails needed to be replaced and a better alternative was a more expensive system based on a costly monthly billing system so people could spend more money to keep in contact with loved ones.
Since we’re on the subject of human misery for profit, let’s bring up pharmaceutical companies that narrowly avoid monopolizing the medicine industry by producing dangerous drugs, then lobby to keep safer alternatives from reaching shelves so that doctors are squeezed into prescribing their particular formulas, while their executives continue to see massive profits while displaying a serious disregard for the inherent dangers of their products.
Yes, those in law enforcement deserve credit for doing their jobs effectively and correctly. Remember, though, they’re removing one who profits from human misery and sending in someone else to do the exact same thing.
Terry Commander, Granbury
Hard winter ahead
I read Jerry Bob Daniel’s Sept. 4 column on cattle foot-and-mouth disease. Could this dreaded disease occur in the Americas? You bet. I fully support efforts to address this threat to our nation’s livestock industry.
What concerns me, here and now, is the drought. Only saw my stock tanks dry up once in the recorded history of the place. They’re dangerously low now. During a good “wet” year, farmers can get three to four cuttings of good quality hay for livestock. This year has been a disaster. Farmers lost the bulk of their corn crop and have been reduced to baling the corn stubble left in the fields to replace the hay. It’s a grim sign of a hungry winter for livestock producers. Many are doing what they have to do and reducing herd sizes, which will affect meat prices at the consumer level.
Too bad that Mr. Daniel cannot mandate rain into his legislation.
Dan Dayton, West