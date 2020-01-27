Pro-life dynamics
I’m one of the 4,000 to 5,000 (according to the Austin American-Statesman) who participated in the Jan. 25 Texas March & Rally for Life in Austin. Pro-Life Waco was invited to position our new billboard truck (emblazoned with the reminder, “God is pro-life, Texas is pro-life”) along the march route to the state Capitol.
January has become the month of dueling rallies. One side is pro-life (read anti-abortion). The other side defends reproductive choice (read pro-abortion). The center of contesting rallies is Washington, D.C., with the annual Women’s March and the March for Life. Each of the two rallies began with hundreds of thousands attending, first the Rally for Life born in 1974 and the Women’s March much later in 2017. There are other key differences.
The March for Life continues to attract hundreds of thousands each year. The Women’s March has dwindled to no more than 10,000 in 2020 according to NPR. Although much smaller in attendance, the Women’s March attracts much more national and local news coverage. The first-ever appearance of the president of the United States at the March for Life did not noticeably boost press coverage.
For the Women’s March, participants demand for themselves particular rights and government funding. On the other hand, the hundreds of thousands who march for life demand nothing for themselves.
John Pisciotta, Pro-Life Waco director
A few questions
There is a city about 35 miles west of Waco known as Gatesville. Gatesville is the hub of Texas Department of Criminal Justice female prisons, just as Huntsville is the hub of male prisons. There are some questions I would love to see TDCJ administration answer:
- If the sole reason to deny someone’s parole is “Nature of Offense” or “Drug/Alcohol Involvement,” why bother even reviewing someone for parole? It’s not like those circumstances will ever change.
- I know certain hygiene products are state-issued (soap, toilet paper, toothpaste), along with females getting a certain amount of tampons and pads every month. What about shampoo and conditioner? Those are also necessary items.
- Why are unit mailrooms so inefficient? If the mailrooms were more efficient, the policy change about the greeting cards wouldn’t have been necessary.
- Why do officers show so little regard for offenders and their property when searching their housing areas? Even though they made bad choices and should be held accountable for their bad choices, offenders are still human beings.
Patrick Capps, Nacogdoches
The D.C. follies
Thank you, Trib contributor Rev. Bill Gaventa, for your column of Jan. 24, “Cornyn, Cruz and the Charade,” regarding our two senators pledging to be unbiased jurors in the Senate impeachment trial, then engaging in political activities demonstrating anything but impartiality. I would like to add that I have tried to call their offices but was unable to leave a message. Each time I have called I was told their mailboxes were full!
I agree with your column completely!
Sharon Chandler, Hewitt
