Links of Utopia
Waco golf opportunities have been good to its citizens for at least 50 years. That’s when I moved here. We raised two of our sons golfing at Woodland West, mentored by Howard Nelson and Johnny Arreaga. Priceless! Later in life, we moved to Ridgewood Country Club, crown jewel of Central Texas. In the 1980s, our city planned ahead for a championship golf course by building Cottonwood Creek, an extraordinary track for public play. Along with Connally, Moody, Lake Waco (I can still see Mr. Easily mowing with his tractor) and Battle Lake, citizens of our community had plenty of choices for recreational golf.
Baylor University had a great vision for Bears golf teams and brought in golf-course architects Jim Hardy and Peter Jacobsen to design Bear Ridge on the growing Highway 84 corridor for championship golf — and what a beauty. Pristine live oaks, “a river runs through it” and wildlife galore! This made our city and county a golf destination. Competition among courses for tournaments was at its best and so were the courses! We golfers were in Hog Heaven!
Today, no Moody, no Connally, a shabby Lake Waco and Battle Lake. Then look at what happened to Bear Ridge! Now renamed Twin Rivers, it’s the very worst golf course I have ever played, including Utopia Golf Links, featured by my son, Dr. David Cook, as a “minimal” golf course in his novel “Seven Days at the Links of Utopia.” Minimal is way more deserving than conditions at Twin Rivers. It’s sad to see such a great property abused as current owners have allowed.
Golf opportunities in Central Texas are at an all-time low. Only Ridgewood and Cottonwood are financially successful. City leaders must find a way to enhance this highly popular sport by stepping in and making the Twin Rivers property into a recreational area for golfers, playgrounds and hiking trails for this growing community. It’s starved for recreational opportunities. Sic ’em Bears!
Charles Cook, Waco
What’s up?
The Aug. 12 column by law professor Mark Osler was misleading in half of its message. He claimed President Trump “stands to make the [national debt] problem much worse through the tax cuts he pushed through late last year….” The related cartoon showed tax cuts as the major contributor to the increase in our national debt. Oops!
The preceding day’s Wall Street Journal reported that the president’s tax cuts resulted in $26 billion more in federal revenue for the 10 months ending July 31 than for the same period in 2017. How can lower income-tax rates create more federal revenue? As The WSJ reported, a faster-growing economy employed more people who made more money and paid more — not less — income tax.
Tom Harrison, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Fair point, though a broader point is that tax revenue in the Trump administration continues to fall short of federal spending, now out of control. The very same WSJ editorial cited found federal spending was $143 billion higher than at this point last year, while the annual deficit was up $116 billion. Hence, Mr. Osler’s concern over the national debt and spiraling deficits.