Friend of the military?
As a veteran, I am deeply ashamed that Trump went to France and once again, with frowning face and infamous tweets, trashed our allies and friends but suddenly had a giant smile when Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived on the scene. The entire trip was planned to pay tribute to our glorious fallen soldiers on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Trump failed miserably in his presidential duty to honor the fallen, though other world leaders somehow managed to do their duty.
Once again, nothing is ever Trump’s fault; therefore, blame the rain.
Upon his return home and on the official observance of Veterans Day, Trump stayed in the White House and refused to even drive a short 10 minutes over Memorial Bridge to Arlington National Cemetery to honor hundreds of thousands buried there. What a huge insult to those who gave their all, those who served and those who serve today.
This president conveniently hides behind the military for his own political purposes. He rails against athletes who fail to stand for the anthem but sends soldiers to our southern border for migrants hundreds of miles away, thus keeping our soldiers from their families for the holidays. Tweets about the invading, disease-carrying caravan immediately stopped after the midterm elections and now he wants to stop the Florida ballot count by disenfranchising military votes from overseas troops.
Trump cannot even offer a word of comfort, a word of unity or a word of civility to our nation. His actions speak to his character and his true feelings regarding our military.
Raymond Arsenault, Belton
14th Amendment
The answer to the birthright controversy raised most recently by the president is not dissolving our 14th Amendment. It is in recognizing the power to make law through this amendment, given to Congress by the fifth section of the 14th amendment. The 14th Amendment was used by Congress to overturn the antebellum court decision of Dred Scott. We also must shut down the power grab of executive orders. Both parties have employed these orders and an out-of-control federal court system to bypass the U.S. Constitution.
Then you have these states convention idiots who think we need to go into a constitutional convention to fix everything. So we are going to trust our Constitution to these “public servants” who largely ignore it anyway? Huge mistake! Conservative talking head Mark Levin is the worst of this lot.
The best thing we can do as U.S. citizens is actually study the Constitution for ourselves and hold elected servants to it. And read Article 3, Section 2, Paragraph 2 where we find the exceptions clause that says Congress has authority over the court, not the other way around. Then educate your representatives to these facts and demand they legislate laws accordingly.
Rick Ellis, Axtell