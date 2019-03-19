Population bomb
Saturday’s column by Ted Talley, “Looking past all the cow flatulence,” concerning Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal, was an amusing read but had one glaring error. He asserted that attention to the “population bomb myth ...will not save the planet.” On the contrary, the only way to save the planet is by reducing the number of people on it.
Interestingly, on Page 4B, religion writer Bill Tinsley quoted a related passage from Genesis. God, having created man and woman, instructs them to “be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth....” This is the only commandment of God that humans have consistently obeyed. But now the earth is filled and then some. God didn’t specify what “filled” is, but he certainly didn’t mean that we should have one person per square yard or one person per square inch. It must mean that there are lots of us but not so many that a lack of resources makes us miserable, which is the state of much of the world today.
Almost all of the world’s problems are due to a human population too large for its resources, especially land and water. When a population grows, it needs new resources. This need cannot be met by more efficient production. That may ease the pinch temporarily, but in the long run it will be overrun if population continues to grow.
Expanding populations facing famine will take over adjacent areas (war), or people will migrate to lower-density regions such as Europe and America, which will eventually become high-density places also (migration). Denser populations are more subject to the spread of diseases (epidemics). These catastrophes are ongoing; shrinking the population is the most effective way to reduce them. War, famine and disease may eventually reduce population, but all are cruel ways of getting there.
The most compassionate way to reduce our population (slowly) to a sustainable level is by reducing the birth rate. Our first priority in saving the planet is to provide education about, and materials for, birth control — worldwide. In the long run, limiting births is the only way to reduce human misery. Most women would prefer to have only one or two children, but most have no means of limiting their births. Help them by contributing to such organizations as Planned Parenthood, Population Connection and Pathfinder International.
Bill Franklin, Waco
Veterans’ Voices
I commend the Tribune-Herald for its Veterans’ Voices stories. They are very interesting and celebrate the true heroes of our nation. This is a breath of fresh air during a time of so much division and stories of bad character and behavior in our country. I wish all parents would read this with/to their children. It would be a great thing for teachers to use in their classrooms. Thanks and keep up the good news!
Sandy Barton, Waco