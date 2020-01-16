Step up & run!
I wish a few homeowners would step up and run for city council and mayor, pledging to end the continual misdirection of our taxes to wealthy businesses, developers and real estate investors. Many millions have been given to them as direct payment or tax rebates. Recent examples are several million to subsidize a new hotel and a half-million to build another waterslide.
Although some of this largess comes directly from city coffers, a good deal comes from Tax Increment Financing zones that limit tax collections to the appraised value at the beginning of the TIF. These were intended to spur renewal of depressed areas and were supposed to last 20 years. We have them in a thriving downtown where we collect taxes based on 1982 appraisals. The only zone that can be justified at this point is that for East Waco. The others should be ended.
To clarify, the rest of what these establishments should be paying to the city and county go into a fund that is spent at the discretion of those in the zone, with the perfunctory approval of the council. Ending the zones will not raise their taxes, it will just direct those funds to the city and county, so there would be some chance of spending them on projects important to the public, such as a sidewalk along Edmond that would allow children and shepherding parents to get to school without walking in squishy lawns or in the street.
Bill Franklin, Waco
Yes, signing the articles of impeachment is an important historical and rhetorical moment — one that should be marked appropriately for future generations. But, in my opinion, it was a rhetorical mistake to stage a formal pen-signing ceremony followed by the distribution of pens. Such signing ceremonies normally are reserved for celebratory occasions, instances when important laws promoting the public good are enacted. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s choice communicated the wrong message, especially to those who still could be persuaded that the charges against Trump are serious, and not just a political move by those who oppose and dislike the president. Pelosi’s message for months has been that impeachment is a sad and somber event and that nobody is happy about this necessary action. Her signing the impeachment articles seemed overly orchestrated and dramatic. Moreover, Pelosi’s smiling and handing out pens to fellow Democratic House members did not match her prior message — in fact, it undermined that message.
Richard Cherwitz, University of Texas
Nice timing by the Trib to print David Anderson’s anti-climate-change rant one day before your headlines read that the previous decade was by far the hottest on record. So convenient to be able to ignore everything your lying eyes and ears tell you just to worship at the altar of Faux News. Perhaps a quick trip Down Under to Australia might serve as a better example of what awaits our world in the not-so-distant future. And by the way, Mr. Anderson, the day your letter ran our high temperature in Waco was 77 degrees with a low of 54 — yep, typical middle-of-January, dead-of-winter temps for Central Texas, right?
William Howard, McGregor
