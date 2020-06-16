Overburdening police
Police officers have a hard enough job enforcing the law, and we’ve set them up for failure with far too many additional duties. They have to be social workers, mental health specialists, marriage counselors, school disciplinarians and others besides law enforcement agents. All of this after a mere 36 weeks of training. That’s not nearly enough time to even learn the laws they’re tasked with enforcing, let alone these many other duties, each with its own challenges and educational requirements.
It’s easy to demonize police officers who fail to meet such expectations. But what we need now isn’t just an assignment of blame. We need solutions. Currently, police handle these situations in the only ways they can: with handcuffs, force or just plain neglect. Mental breakdown? Lock ’em up. Homeless veterans? Lock ’em up. Unruly elementary students? Lock ’em up. That’s not solely the fault of the police. What else can they really do?
Elected officials have cut funding for mental health assistance, social work and other such programs for decades. Each time, they’ve put it on the police to pick up the slack. This is unreasonable both toward the police force and the public they’re meant to serve. This also leads to increased police budgets that offset any savings from the original budget cuts. Our governments must divert excess police funding back to these specialized programs. The public needs options for emergency services other than police, fire and ambulance.
We cannot keep putting our police officers in situations that they are not fully equipped to handle. What we can do is focus their efforts by moving mismatched duties to better-suited professionals. Let’s support our law enforcement by taking some of the load off.
Cole Kimball, Crawford
Antifa scare tactic
After our beautiful rally in Waco on June 6th, which followed another peaceful rally on May 30th, I opened the June 7 Trib to read the column by Gordon Robinson. It turned my stomach. Mr. Robinson invokes the familiar GOP boogeyman — Antifa. I consider myself fairly active in the progressive side of the political spectrum and I have never met anyone who associated with, invoked, emulated or even mentioned Antifa. It is a largely made-up scare tactic that perpetuates the far-right platform of fear, hatred and “the other.”
On the other hand, I have met plenty of old white racists and have known members of the KKK and white nationalists.
In no way do I condone the violence at some of the events, but the majority of protests have been peaceful. Mr. Robinson’s comparison of protesting to chaos is disgusting and dangerous to both the protesters and our democracy. It is a response that reeks of his privilege. Mr. Robinson is part of the problem. The protesters he excoriated are part of the solution.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
