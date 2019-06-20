Undermining Article I
I had a Sunday off for a change and fully read the Trib opinion page and former Waco mayor Charles Reed’s June 9 piece on the Constitution’s critical balance of power. Reed claims, and I believe rightly so, that the legislative branch as described in Article I is intended to be the most powerful of the three branches of government. However, Reed, who claims to be a student of history, starts going off the rails when he infers that only Republicans such as Donald Trump and Richard Nixon try to use Article II of the Constitution to declare themselves “above the law.”
The greatest expander of executive power under and outside the Constitution was FDR, hands down and without equal! He took all kinds of liberties with Article II and wasn’t stopped till he tried to pack the Supreme Court with more justices of his choosing when the court ruled against him regarding some of his projects. Ever since Franklin D. Roosevelt, each succeeding presidential administration had to have a “legislative agenda” for pushing actions through Congress, making Congress the “reactive branch” instead of the “proactive” one.
The Framers clearly intended the Congress, elected frequently by people of each state, should solve domestic issues because they carry most closely the “voice of the people.” Through voter apathy, a concept the Framers could not even imagine, the modern public has acquiesced to a situation in which many think they can pull one lever for one person, every four years, and then let that person take care of everything else. That was never the intent of our Constitution. Anyone who seriously studies it and its origins cannot reach that conclusion.
If Congress believes an executive places himself above the law, it has a constitutional tool, impeachment and removal, to restore balance. If it is afraid to use it, lawmakers must face the wrath of voters in the future.
Mitch DeLaRosa,
lieutenant colonel, U.S. Air Force, retired, Waco
Summertime is here!
It’s here, it’s nice, it’s summertime,
21 June to be exact.
School is out, it’s time to play!
Get outside, ’cause it’s a fact
That too much time confined inside
Is not very good for you.
Playing on your phone and computer games,
Is that what you really do
To occupy your time,
Your thoughts and your mind?
You know there’s a better way
To make use of all that time —
So resolve right now
At this time of the year
To plan your days with family and friends,
’Cause now — summertime is here!
Ben Hagins, Woodway