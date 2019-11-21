Who’s on first?
Since I was raised in Dallas, one of my favorite sports was football when Tom Landry started as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and located at the “old” Cotton Bowl. At the time, NFL players were told to respect basic football principles, including our national anthem. If they expected to receive their salaries, they had to comply with those principles.
Unfortunately, NFL salaries of today have exploded into unreal, multi-million-dollar contracts with practically no limits while at least some football principles are disappearing. For me, these principles have always been a part of NFL football.
Even though I attended many games of the past, I have been reluctant to purchase any future NFL football ticket or even watch NFL games on TV. I definitely do miss NFL games, but I do not miss overpaid players demonstrating disrespect for our flag. Instead, I am now enjoying college football, professional baseball and golf tournaments more than ever.
Ken Senkow, San Antonio
Trump the Evil Doer!
I read Russell L. Brown’s letter to the Trib with amusement. He quotes First Timothy. Obviously, he does not know that both First and Second Timothy are forgeries. I bring this up because Mr. Brown never questions anything, especially the Bible and its contradictions. I do wonder, though, if he values the verse in Romans 12 that says cling to what is good and hate what is evil. Trump definitely fits the category of evil.
Unfortunately, Brown and others like him believe that God put Trump in office. Can someone remind Brown that Trump was elected and not chosen by God? If he is not removed from office, it won’t be because God refused to remove him, it will be because our corrupt, do-nothing Republicans in the Senate refused to convict him. My question to Brown and other evangelicals: Why are you not praying that this evil president be removed? But then it is all tribal. Trump is popular in the white Anglo-Saxon tribe and they are afraid to see the old establishment go away.
John Vickrey, Norman, Oklahoma
‘GameDay’ epilogue
What a day in Waco! On Friday, Nov. 15, I walked near the Student Life Center at Baylor University. The temperature was a comfortable 60 degrees. The sun was shining. The sky was a brilliant blue. I stopped to take a photo that included a statue of the “sic ’em” bear and the spires of the Science Building.
The next day Baylor would play Oklahoma for the conference lead in Big 12 football. ESPN sportscasters were flying into Waco to broadcast on campus for “College GameDay.” And the charming Chip and Joanna Gaines were among the “GameDay” guests.
There is so much to celebrate about Waco! And yet there is a dark, violent and unjust current running through Waco. On that Friday morning, as I snapped the photo, preborn babies were dying across town at the regional Planned Parenthood abortion center.
Abortions are committed on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays of alternating weeks. The abortionist flies in from Massachusetts. Our neighbors who engage in sidewalk counseling of abortion-minded moms estimate more than 100 abortions each month.
Pro-Life Waco has worked for more than two decades to remind ourselves and our neighbors in Central Texas that Waco is one of the eight abortion holocaust sites in Texas. Our ministry includes billboards, overpass outreach, yard signs, challenging the enablers of Planned Parenthood and more.
PLW works to help save babies and moms from the devastation of abortion. We invite and encourage our neighbors to join us in the mission. We work to see the joyful day of the end of this violent and disgraceful chapter in the history of Waco.
John Pisciotta, Waco
* * *
CORRECTION
An editing error dropped part of Trib contributor Alan Northcutt’s Wednesday column in which he draws parallels between cancer in the human body and climate change around the globe: “The most effective way to lessen the harm of cancer is to treat it aggressively while it is still small and exhibits fewer symptoms. Similarly, climate chaos is best mitigated early, when impacts may be mild. Finally, if cancer is allowed to progress, it may metastasize and treatment may become ineffective. Likewise, climate breakdown may reach tipping points where the impacts grow exponentially and are beyond human control.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.