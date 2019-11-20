Glad to assist
The Altrusa Club of Waco recently held the 14th annual Cancer Escape Day for anyone recently diagnosed with cancer or currently receiving cancer treatment to escape for a day and enjoy any one of a menu of free spa services at the La Bella Salon & Beauty Lounge. Attendees also enjoyed refreshments, a rose bouquet and a gift bag during social time with members of Altrusa. Employees of La Bella Salon & Beauty Lounge graciously volunteered their services throughout the day at the salon .
Altrusa of Waco expresses its appreciation to the Waco Tribune-Herald including the Waco Today calendar and community events calendar sponsored by Community Bank for the publicity received promoting this event. With the newspaper coverage, we were able to reach those individuals wishing to participate in this annual event.
Thank you.
Anna Kazanas, Altrusa International of Waco
Those media meanies!
Reading Saturday’s front-page headline tells you all you need to know about this newspaper’s political leanings, as if we didn’t already know: Gone are the days of we report, you decide. The headline reads: “Ex-ambassador felt heat, is assailed anew,” which is a true enough statement but only serves to fit their narrative of bad meanie president Trump.
A truer headline would state, “Ex-ambassador knows nothing about actual criminal actions (but he fired me and is a real bad man even though I’ve never spoken to him on this matter nor do I have any real evidence to offer here).” But when you have a Democrat congressman (Mike Quigley) saying hearsay evidence can be much better than direct, what else can you expect?
David Hayslip, Waco
* * *
The Trib prints so many columns and editorials about reasons they think Trump should be impeached. However, consider this: If House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and the House had just one clear-cut, provable reason to impeach him, they would quit holding their hearings, quickly write their articles of impeachment and vote on ’em.
So do all your readers a favor: Print your clear-cut reasons that prove Trump should be impeached.
Jim Cantrell, Axtell
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for the suggestion, Jim! While the Trib has published columns about the ongoing impeachment process both for (David Schleicher & David Gallagher, Charles Reed) and against (Bill Greener III, Duke Machado, Ken Starr, Michael Graham, Merrill Matthews), the Trib editorial board reserves the right to weigh all sworn testimony now being publicly given as well as witness transcripts before we say yea or nay on impeachment. But, sure, it’s also your right to make up your mind now, testimony and evidence be damned.
Meanwhile, back in Britain
Prince Andrew says he does not remember the 17-year-old he is supposed to have had sex with but can remember going to a pizza restaurant with his daughters. Yet among the “common folk” the young girl was not important, only her body was. I imagine he would have remembered her as easily as he remembered the waitress that night. Such innocent subjects were only there to provide a “service” for his majesty but are not really important as people.
After all, isn’t that what his subjects are for? To take care of the royals?
I do not believe all the royals have that sense of entitlement.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
