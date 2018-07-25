Sagging moral credibility
President Trump may have won the U.S. Supreme Court’s authorization of his Muslim travel ban, but we Americans lost.
We lost our First Amendment guarantee that our government will remain neutral toward religion. By singling out Muslim-majority countries, the travel ban clearly discriminates against a particular religion.
We lost more of our civility. It is no coincidence that hate crimes toward Muslim Americans have spiked since the election of this president, for he has made abundantly clear his animus toward Muslims. This ban and this decision will embolden such harassment.
We lost more of our compassion. This president has separated children from their parents on our southern border. He now separates Muslim-American families from their loved ones in eight designated countries.
We lost more of our moral credibility in the eyes of the rest of the world, especially in Muslim-majority countries, already distrustful of the United States and the West because of the Crusades, American military intervention to safeguard our dependence on oil and our conflating of patriotism with Christian nationalism. We should take down the Statue of Liberty. We have made her a hypocrite.
I may not be a Muslim, but I am a patriotic American, and I believe in an America in which all people, regardless of their religion or no religion, deserve to be treated equally.
Rev. Dr. Neal Jones, President, Americans United for Separation of Church & State, former minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Waco
Icon of our sorry times
As soon as I saw the picture, I knew it would be the picture of the year. We don’t know her name, but she is “Every Child” in this immigration uproar.
I recently rejoiced when President Trump signed an executive order ending the cruelty of separating immigrant children from their parents. Later I learned the truth: Trump ended the heartless policy of separation, but his order is doing little to effectively reunite many families already victimized.
And so that 2-year-old continues to sob ... and will do so till public pressure builds and forces Trump to bring all these families back together.
Sharon Reed, Waco
Joy & sorrow
After 62 wonderful years of our being together, my husband Ben went to heaven. For the first time I fully understand an adage by a seventeenth-century Puritan minister named William Gurnall: “Joy and sorrow can reside in the same dwelling, each not knowing the other is there.”
Because of Jesus, all is well.
Kay King, Eddy