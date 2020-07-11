Toppling monuments
On last Sunday’s Opinion page, Texas scholar Eddie Chambers argued that we no longer need statues because we are a “maturing nation,” and that they only represent “figures of supposed greatness” and are “divisive, graven images.” It is apparent that he now supports this maturing nation’s current mob-rule, including the looting and burning of businesses along with the destruction of statues.
He adds: “A statue toppled or removed from its plinth is not much more than scrap metal, the problem going from one of how to rid ourselves of dubious statuary to one of what to do with the wretched things once they’re removed. A maturing nation is surely signified by a growing ambivalence to the millennia-old strategy of statues being created for them to be literally looked up to.”
It is appropriate, and our Constitution allows for, our elected officials to make changes, i.e. to add or remove statues, if needed, to have a more perfect union. Many of our statues represent individuals who, though not perfect, contributed greatly to the development of our nation and society. Their examples of sacrificial service are what the statues teach new generations to follow. So now do we tear down Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln? What about Columbus? Although none were perfect, all helped create the best nation based on Western civilization that has ever existed.
Now, let’s get personal. Do we remove the Waco “Branding the Brazos” sculptures along the Brazos, depicting a horse, rider and longhorn? After all, they displaced the buffalo and Native Americans. Do we remove the Waco Doris Miller Memorial? How many young people have been taken to that memorial and told: When your time comes, you be a Doris Miller!
For Chambers, these are just scrap metal. For me, they are individuals to respect and serve as models for future generations.
Don Hardcastle, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Baylor University
I read that a governor is removing a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Rather than move or destroy a statue or monument depicting a contested era in our society, modify the scenario. Don’t topple Gen. Lee but let a monument of equal importance of Gen. Grant join him on the podium with a plaque explaining their roles in the Civil War. The same goes for all contested monuments. Show the opposing side too. We should not smash and deny but hold on to and explain our past. Look at what’s going on now! We need to understand history because it has the nasty habit of repeating itself.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
As I watched the continued violent vandalism rampant across the country, it would appear that the riotous “protesters” have no understanding of history or the capacity for reason and rationale, much less the ability to spell. I have noticed, however, that though they were not social distancing amidst a pandemic, they were wearing masks. Which begs the question: Were the masks for containment or concealment?
Brett Solem, Lorena
It’s a darn good thing that Vladimir Putin didn’t put any bounties on Confederate statues or he would really be in trouble with our Glorious Leader!
William Howard, McGregor
