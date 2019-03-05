Age of Falsehoods
Two weeks ago, I encountered a politically charged photo on my Facebook feed shared with a caption that had no facts to support it. Disturbed by this spread of false information, I commented with a link to an article from the fact-checking website snopes.com. The woman who posted the photo promptly responded by saying she was fully aware of the photo’s fakeness but had no intention of deleting the post.
I fear her persistence in misinformation is representative of a larger phenomenon. We are becoming increasingly unwilling to change our minds, even in light of new, relevant information. We choose a position, we make a social-media post and, when we are confronted with disagreement, we defend our side fully without stopping to consider any new information.
There is value in listening to other opinions. The Pew Research Center asked 997 Americans to state the biggest problem facing our country. Divisions in the country and lack of humanity/respect combined for the second most common answer. The political divide in our country is so severe because we are too prideful to listen in order to understand the other side, much less potentially reconsider our own opinions.
There are three actions that I think individuals can take that will change our climate of politically charged stubbornness. First, be willing to listen — with the intent to understand — opinions from people on every part of the political spectrum. Second, be willing to empathize, to understand why they hold such an opinion, rather than writing them off if we don’t agree. Third, be open to changing our minds. I’m not asking that we change our stance with every new opinion we hear. Rather, we must be open to the possibility that we don’t always have all the information and humble enough to admit it.
The issue of division affects all of us, but we all have the ability to make changes.
Aubrey Simon, Waco
Just down the road
The city of Waco and its council should carefully study nearby Georgetown before considering “100 percent renewable energy.” Georgetown is facing large deficits and rising electricity rates for citizens because the city locked in the prices it agreed to pay for wind and solar energy, which resulted in billings to the city of $11 million over budget in 2016. They face massive deficits into the future and higher bills for everyone. While the Georgetown mayor takes kudos from Al Gore, the citizens are preparing a recall election.
Waco Friends of Peace, the environmental group promoting this in the city of Waco, is a small pressure group and should not be considered representative of Waco residents. Cleaner energy where it makes economic sense is something most would support without putting economic hardship on our city and citizens.
Steve Bradley, Waco