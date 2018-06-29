And another thing!
B.J. Hall wrote earlier this week that, regarding immigration, she wishes everyone would get the facts straight. There are far too many people who want to simplify a very complex issue with heart-tugging events that few would say are meaningless. The real issue is why these people are seeking asylum. People in other parts of the world are suffering in similar fashion. Our answer to those people is the offer of military intervention. We are told things are horrible in Mexico and Central America. Has anyone offered to provide whatever is needed to rid these people of those terrorizing them?
In 1986 President Reagan signed a bill into law granting amnesty to more than 3 million then-illegal immigrants while vowing stiffer immigration rules. Why did this fail? It failed because the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other pro-business interests did not want to give up their source of cheap labor. Very few people understand the real flaws in our system. The last people’s president was Harry Truman. Since then every president, Congress and most federal agencies sell us out each and every day. Our current problems are more than just the vulnerable seeking asylum.
Regarding Trump and Roseanne: The people who created Twitter and Facebook saw a cash crop ready for harvesting. It goes beyond the advertising they sell. Recently there have been hints information was sold as well to whoever made the best offer. People have lined up to become manipulated by the opportunity to gain instant information. The question should be: What kind of information? If your source for information is a celebrity, you need help.
Tom Vorderkunz, Woodway
Cars losing control
As a youngster I worked as a copy boy at our local newspaper. I saw a great city editor share knowledge and learning experiences with young reporters — and even more experienced reporters when necessary. Your June 26 edition has two stories that indicate a lack of editing and teaching. On Page 1A a journalist reports that a vehicle lost control. No, drivers lose control, not vehicles. On Page 2A she reports that tires were stolen from an area car dealership. From what I saw on TV, wheels and tires were stolen. There’s a big difference.
Please do better in editing and teaching. I can only imagine my old city editor marking up such copy and helping to develop young reporters into great reporters.
D.M. Miller, Waco
Where’s the fire?
I’m just curious as to why the fire station on New Road, with a west-facing lawn, is watering at 5 o’clock in the afternoon on a 102-degree day. Judging from what even the city itself has advised homeowners and businesses in the past, all that water is being lost to evaporation.
I guess when the taxpayer is picking up the tab for the water, conservation, waste and cost of water are not top priorities.
J.L. Rader, Waco