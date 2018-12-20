Metric madness!
What’s the deal with the Associated Press’ recent addition of metric equivalents (in parentheses) that follow standard measurements (as used in the recent wire story about an Idaho test reactor)? It’s distracting (and unnecessary).
Do Americans really need to know that half a mile is (0.8 kilometer)? That 890 square miles is (2,300 square kilometers)? Or that a four-foot-thick piece of glass is (1.2 meters)? Such detail interrupts the flow of the story (really).
I like the metric system, but it’s used in all of the countries that haven’t sent men to the moon (and back). The one country that has sent men to the moon (and back) doesn’t use the metric system.
So why not let those readers who desire to know that an inch is (0.0254 meters) look it up and let the rest of us read the story without having to go the extra mile (1.61 kilometers) to do so.
Jerry Lenamon, Waco
Lame-duck DA
I am very disappointed in the plea agreement for the accused Baylor fraternity rapist which Judge Ralph Strother accepted from the lame-duck district attorney’s office! I have known Judge Strother for many years and have always had the utmost respect for him. I do not claim to know all of the facts in this matter, but I truly believe the message delivered by this plea agreement is wrong and tells young women to not seek legal remedies for sexual assault in McLennan County!
I would not have believed district judges would fall into the lazy steps of the district attorney’s office. Shame on you, Judge Strother!
John Cawthron Sr., McGregor
Democratic socialists!
I agree with The New York Times when they warn Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi not to give too much power to newly elected House Democrats who call themselves “Democratic socialists.” They will be a minority of Democrats in the House of Representatives. I don’t enjoy being unkind toward anyone, even the Republicans in Congress, a minority of whom are really scary “survival-of-the-fittest” social Darwinists, but you have to be a total and complete moron and idiot to call yourself a “Democratic socialist.”
First, they’re not true socialists. Second, if you believe anyone can be elected president who calls herself/himself a “socialist,” then you must live in DreamLand. Third, they are all liberals/progressives who support our capitaliat economic system but believe in a federal government that has effective safety-net and social programs which help make life better for its citizens — and, by the way, who want our federal government to do more to help its citizens as almost all of our allies do for their populations. Our allies often criticize our country for that reason. Believe me, I had to listen to it every day for the five years I lived in Canada.
Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, New York