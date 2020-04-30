Let’s be friends!Today I both celebrate the life — and mourn the passing — of my friend, mentor and inspiration, Allen Samuels. I have lost my friend in the car business. He became my client in October of 1990, just one week after my father passed away. In many ways, Allen became a second father to me.
He told me about these commercials where he would walk in front of community points of pride and that these would become his branding campaign. The concept was difficult to imagine, but it worked like a charm.
Over the years, we shot video of Allen walking in front of more than 100 locations and events. People would run from the kitchen to the TV when they heard the drumbeats, just to see where he was walking next. And the coat over his shoulder became his calling card.
My favorite memory of Allen is when he and Donna would attend the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show auction each year. They were dedicated to making a difference in the lives of these 4-H and FFA students and they always paid well above market value for those steers, hogs, goats, lambs, chickens and rabbits. In most cases, Allen and Donna had no idea whose animals they were buying — they just wanted to help these students and reward them for making wise choices.
Invisible to the Waco community was the high esteem Allen earned in his industry. The great American automotive legend Lee Iacocca knew Allen on sight and called him to congratulate him on the performance of his Dodge dealerships.
I already miss my friend. I can still hear the sound of the drumbeat when he tagged each commercial with: “Waco has a lot to offer, and so do we at Allen Samuels. Come by; let’s be friends!”
John Fletcher, Fort Worth
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Fletcher, son of broadcasting Hall-of-Famer Earle Fletcher, is a veteran public relations specialist. Mr. Samuels’ funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will be livestreamed via the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park (Colleyville) Facebook page.
I first met Allen Samuels in Fort Worth. He was general manager of Bill McKay Chevrolet. I’ve known Allen more than 50 years and we have lost a great citizen and a man of honor and dignity. The State Of Texas will miss Allen Samuels.
John Cawthron, McGregor
Fox airs the truth!The Wednesday editorial page cartoon about Fox News [showing a trusting TV viewer ingesting a “miracle cure” for coronavirus] is wrong. It is the other news organizations that ran with these stories as “factual” and later were shown to be untrue.
Remember Richard Jewell, accused of being the Olympic bomber by all media except Fox commentator Sean Hannity? Or the Covington Catholic High boy wrongly accused of confronting the Native American at the Lincoln Memorial? Or Trump and his people “colluding” with Russia? Or Trump committing “bribery” in his call to the president of Ukraine? Fox ran them but stated they hadn’t been confirmed and later showed the truth about them. The others didn’t! Other media reported Democrats had “evidence” that Trump committed “bribery” in the call, but Fox showed the transcript in which he did ask to investigate [Joe] Biden but did not offer him “anything” if he investigated Biden!
The cartoon should have the TV with all other cable-news networks printed on it; they reported what the cartoon implies Fox did.
Jim Cantrell, Axtell
Revise press freedomDo you think there should be a lengthy, thorough analysis of media coverage of our two-party system of government? This study could be conducted without interference by an impartial group of qualified scholars familiar with our guaranteed rights.
If a study of this sort revealed bias that results in the favorable reporting of one political party and its agenda over the other, would there be any remedy other than an updated Supreme Court of the United States opinion on the parameters of the media’s freedom of the press?
Juanita Case, Hewitt
