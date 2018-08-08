MCAD madness?
Oh boy, business owners — big and small — as well as homeowners are up in the air concerning exorbitant appraisals in McLennan County. McLennan County Appraisal District appraisers have gone mad and unfairly raised all evaluations. I looked up the word piracy in the dictionary and, lo and behold, MCAD was a synonym! They don’t have to rob on the high seas; with a click of the computer they rob residents and businesses blind.
I wish I had been quick enough on the draw to protest my appraisal, but you can bet your bottom dollar if I am alive next year I will protest this madness. The appraisal district is out of control. Something needs to be done. I told my wife I wish I had not improved our property. I should have left the cancer on the outside walls and just painted it psychedelic colors.
I encourage every business owner and homeowner to rise up and stand against this madness. Certain celebrities in Waco are not protesting, and that makes me wonder if they are even being taxed. I mean, after all, they’re the reason the county is thriving! Enjoy paying your taxes!
Jim Fitzhugh, McGregor
Fleeing tyranny
The July 13 letter from Bill and Mary Ann Thomas is a reminder of how our country came to exist from people seeking a life of freedom from tyranny — and how the poor at our borders now mirror the quest of our forefathers. Donald Trump’s attack on parents at our borders, removing their children and placing them in other states, ranks with the most cruel and unjust actions in my 94 years. Trump is the biggest jerk I have witnessed in the office of president in my lifetime. Congress must impeach this bully. If Congress is negligent and does nothing, they too are guilty and not fit to represent anyone in the United States of America.
Barbara Collier, Waco
Balanced column
I liked Bill Whitaker’s Sunday column on the city of Waco bid to relocate its dump from the Old Lorena Road site to beyond Axtell. It was highly informative without taking sides.
And I can attest personally to Axtell resident Stacy Lee Howard’s warning to the Waco City Council about shifting ground in that stretch of McLennan County and how it might adversely impact any landfill placed there. There are visible cracks on my sheet-rock walls — and, yes, I must continually readjust my back door to keep it closed. Right now my back door has a gap above it of slightly more than an inch. A few months ago there was no gap at all!
Jim Cantrell, Axtell
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for the nice words. In Trib Q&As with county commissioner candidates, Republican and Democrat, for Precinct 2 this year, this frustrating feature of the blackland prairie soil (involving the mineral montmorillonite) was raised frequently in regard to county road construction and maintenance. This may be one reason why TK Parkway, near the potential landfill site outside Axtell, has so many dips and bumps. As a sign notes: “Rough road.”