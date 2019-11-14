Help men live longer
The information contained in the article “Study: From Woodway to East Waco, life expectancy dips 15 years” (Nov. 10) is important and shocking. The key phrase is “nothing to do with going to the doctor.” Then, also, “not all about access to medical care or having insurance.” These phrases tell us that lower life expectancy cannot be dismissed merely by blaming those in demographics who die younger than others.
But what about gender? Does the study reported on say anything about gender disparity in life expectancy? Overall, probably including in Woodway, male life expectancy is around five to six years less than female life expectancy. Why? The question is usually dismissed by blaming males.
My question to those who carry out these studies and promote longer life expectancies: Why do they not focus also on the gender disparity? What can public health districts do to help men live longer?
Roger Olson, Waco
They don’t act right
The Nov. 10 headline about East Waco residents having a shorter lifespan than Woodway residents does not come close to describing the problem or providing reasons. The liberal whiners don’t like it, but the primary reason for the discrepancy is lifestyle and life choices. So many East Waco residents spend their time committing crimes instead of making good choices. They don’t act right and they don’t eat right. So many live off the crumbling welfare system we have instead of doing something to improve themselves. The civil rights movement of the mid-1960s only lowered standards whereas our society would be much better off if standards had been maintained and all people were expected to meet those standards.
John Adams, Hewitt
Diversity, please
While I do not think sports stories should be Page One news, I did appreciate most of the sports department’s Nov. 10 Baylor University football articles. Veteran Trib sportswriters John Werner and Brice Cherry write about how quickly Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and his staff have brought the program from where it was to where it is today. Other staffers surveying fans quote one as saying, “He (Rhule) started with a completely bare cupboard and he has slowly built it up.”
This lack of consistency within the sports stories is disappointing. I don’t believe that one fan meant it to come out that way, but the staff writer could have questioned that or an editor (if he has time to proof what his staff submits) could have done some teaching. As a white Midwesterner who has been around Baylor since 1963, I think the staffers surely could have found at least one African-American fan to interview in their survey, another missed opportunity. I have enjoyed talking with local African Americans who are proud of what the players are doing, as they should be. The Trib can do better too.
D.M. Miller, Woodway
