America’s greatness?
Regarding Taryn Tipton’s Sunday letter: The Founding Fathers were not all Christians as Ms. Tipton implies. Some of them were Deists. This means that they believed in a Supreme Being but not a being who interacted with humans. The U.S. Constitution is not a religious document; it is a secular document, designed to protect citizens’ right to worship their god, or whatever they choose to call the Supreme Being, in whatever manner they see fit. Our nation was founded specifically to prevent the government from interfering in religion. Our nation was not founded with the belief “... we are one nation under God.” That particular phrase was not put into the Pledge of Allegiance till 1954.
Referring to President Obama, Ms. Tipton says “...Obama’s father was from Africa and he most likely didn’t know or care about American history.” The truth is that President Obama likely knows more about the facts of our American history than Ms. Tipton could know in three lifetimes. When she says that “Words from God are what our nation was founded upon,” she is confusing the Bible with the U.S. Constitution. Our laws are not based on the Bible, they’re based on the secular document, the Constitution.
She says she is a “true American,” apparently because she is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her implication is that the rest of us, including naturalized citizens, are somehow less than “true Americans.” I say HOGWASH to that sentiment. Unless a person is a Native American Indian, all in this country came from somewhere else in the world and immigrated to our country. Personally, my grandfather was an Army first lieutenant. He fought in France during World War I. My father was a career Coast Guardsman and served aboard The Northland during World War II. He and his shipmates are credited with making the first capture of Germans in the war, a full three months before Pearl Harbor. For myself, I served my country in the U.S. Air Force. I did not see combat but served in the military to help protect our country. My son served in the U.S. Marine Corps. When is the last time Ms. Tipton did anything to serve and protect our country?
Her slamming of immigrants would be laughable if it was not so sad. The truth is, immigrants are what made our country great. Their invaluable contributions are too numerous to list here.
“... founded by intelligent white men.” The implication here is that women, black and brown people and anyone who is not a white male is somehow less intelligent.
Ms. Tipton’s letter reeks of bigotry and screams “white supremacy.” She repeats Trump’s phrase, “Let’s Make America Great Again.” That phrase is racist code for “Let’s Make America White Again.”
Linda Robinson, Bellmead
And back at Baylor
There are three recurring words in the Trib that absolutely nauseate me: “lawsuit,” “sex” and “Baylor.”
Cyndi Snokhous, Baylor 1978 alumna, China Spring