MAC Awards triumph
On behalf of Waco Foundation’s Board of Trustees, I thank the Waco Tribune-Herald for reporting on the success of the 24-year-old MAC College Money Program that works to ensure every local student has the opportunity to earn a college degree.
It was a privilege to be in the room July 16 celebrating the 41 MAC scholarship recipients at the MAC Awards Ceremony. Of students receiving awards, 81 percent were students of color, and nearly half of the recipients were Waco or University High graduates. Eleven of the recipients were early college high school students. These students were primarily from Waco High School, University High School and La Vega High School and earned their associate degrees and high school diplomas simultaneously. Waco ISD and other local school districts with early college high school programs are truly changing the academic landscape, making higher education more affordable and accessible to local students.
Waco Foundation is grateful to be a part of each MAC Scholarship recipient’s success as they continue their educational journey and launch their careers. A special thank-you to local school districts like Waco ISD and La Vega ISD, among others, and McLennan Community College for offering the early college high school program. These partnerships pave the way in making college a reality for our area’s young people.
Kris Kaiser Olson, Board Chair, Waco Foundation
Regular hours
I was lucky enough to attend the Helen Marie Taylor Museum opening Sunday, July 28, and am so happy I went. The museum did not disappoint and, as a matter of fact, I thought it was one of the best museums for local history in Waco. I don’t understand why it’s been closed or, specifically, why the city of Waco hasn’t endorsed it in some way when we have this treasure right downtown.
Luckily for me, I found it on the Facebook page of “Waco My Hometown.” The opportunity to hear Mrs. Helen Taylor, 95 years young, speak was a highlight. I could have listened to her for hours. Mrs. Taylor’s stories of Waco’s past and its citizens were captivating!
Thank you, Mrs Taylor, for allowing us to experience this treasure!
Lori Lambright, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for your letter. Unfortunately, this remarkable museum has been closed to all but private tours since 1998 when Ms. Taylor and the then-museum board split over repayment of a loan she made to the museum. Tourism officials assure us the museum will gain broad exposure and enthusiastic promotion once it establishes regular hours in the manner of local attractions such as the Dr Pepper Museum, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Mayborn Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument.