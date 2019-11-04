Wait for transcripts!
I was reading a letter on Thursday’s opinion page, “Before your eyes.” At first I thought the author was Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff. He had concrete evidence that President Trump colluded with the Russians also. Whatever happened to his concrete evidence? An investigator was appointed and he hired a dozen or so lawyers. It went on for two years. It was like lighting a long fuse. A lot of smoke and fire but when it finally got to the dynamite, it was all fizzle. No problem, some concluded: We will light another fuse. I mean investigation.
Now we have a man in our community (Charles Reed) with no lawyers and no cost to the taxpayers who has all the evidence to impeach our president. His evidence is what he reads and hears from anti-Trumpers. You are one brilliant dude. Charles, don’t you think it would be better if you waited till all the transcripts are out for all to see before you indict the president of the United States? I know it’s hard to get over Hillary’s loss, but check your 401 and get over it.
William Bregan, McGregor
Taxing minds
The Oct. 27 Trib editorial claims the bond package for Cameron Park Zoo is “tax-neutral.” What does that mean? Will taxes go up or down? Or will some taxes go up, while others go down, making it “neutral”?
The proposition on the ballot ends with these words, “...and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.” That doesn’t sound “tax-neutral.” Why not use plain English and tell us if taxes will go up, go down or stay the same instead of using weasel-words like “tax-neutral”? Perhaps the intent is to obscure what’s really going to happen with taxes.
David B. Anderson, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: As previously reported in the Waco Tribune-Herald, McLennan County Commissioners say the tax rate will not increase if the measure passes because other debt is rolling off the books come summer and the overall tax base is expanding. This bond package includes a $4.4 million home for endangered South African black-footed penguins; a new $8 million education and veterinary complex; a new $100,000 commissary; and an extensive $375,000 renovation of the zoo’s hoofstock barn. In heartily endorsing the $14.5 million bond package, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce cited the zoo’s “critical role in enhancing the livability of our community, thus complementing efforts to strengthen, grow and diversify our regional economy and attract and retain talented, creative individuals.”
Number-crunching
Thank you, Waco Tribune-Herald, for your headlines in the Oct. 30 edition regarding the Texas Tribune article about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the fine job he’s doing in controlling state spending. Reducing the number of employees an agency has will save state spending. The Texas Legislative Budget Board now seems much leaner and still able to do the job they’re tasked with. More than 100 employees certainly should be able to do this job.
Thomas E. Webster, McGregor
