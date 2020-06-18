Pandemic on lam
McLennan County had a new daily high of 9 new cases of COVID-19 on June 12. For the preceding week the average was 4.9 new cases/day, steeply up from the previous week (1.6) and up from all of the previous 11 weeks (ranging from 0.4 to 2.7). If this current trend continues, next week’s average will probably be around 10 new cases/day.
Too many people seem to think the epidemic is over. They are not maintaining distance from others and are not wearing masks. We need “A mask means you care about others” campaign. Perhaps stores could offer free masks, maybe at city/county expense. Dust masks, available at Harbor Freight and elsewhere, are cheap. They do very little to protect the wearer but can contain most expelled droplets, protecting others.
Bill Franklin, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Going strictly by the numbers, Mr. Franklin gets close enough to nailing the local trend. His letter is dated Monday, which saw a new case count of 15, a local daily record. The following day saw a count of 18 more. Wednesday the new case count was 26; Thursday it was 23. Dr. Mike Hardin, speaking for the McLennan County medical community, says our county has entered a new phase of active community spread and that physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings remain the best weapons against further spread.
Under pressure from Texas mayors and sharply rising COVID-19 cases, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said local governments can now require that businesses mandate customers and workers wear face masks. And during a press briefing on Tuesday, he reiterated that Texans should wear masks while out in public because asymptomatic people can spread the coronavirus: “Businesses have learned safe strategies both for their employees as well as their customers to make sure that they’re preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Sessions gone AWOL
To the voters in Congressional District 17, a word of caution: I was a constituent of Pete Sessions the entire time he represented the 32nd Congressional District. He was the worst congressman I’ve ever had (and I’m 64) in terms of communication, responsiveness and getting feedback from his people. I never received a newsletter, poll or anything seeking constituent input, and I was a Republican.
Sessions spent little time in our district, conducted very few town halls (in person or virtual). On his website, it seemed no ordinary citizens were allowed — only lobbyist groups and big businessmen with lots of money to spend on him.
Democratic Congressman Colin Allred, a Baylor University alumnus, has been a much-needed breath of fresh air since his defeating Sessions at the polls in 2018. Allred has done more for our district in two years than Sessions did in more than 10 years. I hope in defeat Sessions learned something about actually caring about the people he represents, but I fear he has not.
Don’t say you weren’t warned.
Jane Dempster, Garland
White House firehose!
Is anyone still keeping track of the artesian well of lies spewing from the White House? Perhaps the term “artesian well” in this context is inapt because such wells normally produce clean, clear water. The White House occupant, on the other hand, produces a constant firehose of lies which never seem to abate.
Now the president is conflating his lies with conspiracy theories, as in the recent tweet in which Trump repeats information he evidently heard on OANN (One America News Network) from “reporter” Kristian Rouz, formerly of the Russian propaganda network Sputnik. Trump accuses a 75-year-old man knocked to the ground by police while peacefully protesting of the most preposterously nefarious and completely wrong motives; he claims the man is an Antifa activist.
When is this silly but dangerous foolishness going to end?
Ben Liles, Salado
