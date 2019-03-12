Tip of the iceberg
I was reading a news article about Estela Fajardo, convicted last week of Class A misdemeanor theft of more than $750 in what officials called a fencing operation for stolen property. The article gave me the impression as a reader that she was a victim and I should feel sorry for her. Well, I am not. The article stated that she had lived in Waco for the last 32 years. Who knows how long she has illegally been in America? She just got caught three years ago but has been breaking the law for at least 32 years as an illegal.
If you are here illegally, I don’t believe it is possible to get a Social Security number and legally work unless you are working for cash and your employer is not reporting your income to the SSA and IRS. If she did have an SS number, whose did she have? Is that considered identity theft if you are using someone else’s Social Security number? Since she was self-employed and owned some property, how did she get that property? Did she ever have to prove that she was legally here to buy property? For the past 32 years, did she ever pay income taxes to the IRS? If she didn’t, this is income-tax evasion, yet another charge that could have been levied against her.
The father of her youngest child and evidently not her husband stated that he was disappointed about the way her trial turned out. I think Estela Fajardo is lucky that other, more serious charges were not brought against her. If detectives had looked into her past — her business dealings and if she had ever filed an income-tax return — she might well be looking at a 10-year sentence in federal prison. Just the tip of the iceberg.
Larry G. Hendry, McGregor
The wrong road
In reading the Feb. 21 article “Leaders confront possible split over LGBT issues,” I found it most interesting that not one of the delegates to the United Methodist General Conference quoted made reference to God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Bible. The United Methodist Church is a Christian denomination. As such, we are to live in accordance with teachings of the Holy Bible. It is the moral authority to which we submit.
The Bible teaches homosexuality is a sin and marriage is between a man and a woman. In the Book of Discipline (church law) of the United Methodist Church, the policy reads in part that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.” This statement is true and scriptural and does not in any way advocate discrimination against or mistreatment of anyone in the LGBT community. The policy is biblically based and explains why LGBT persons should not be ordained as ministers in the church, nor should same-sex unions be officiated by an ordained United Methodist minister.
As a lifelong United Methodist, I add this: If delegates had not voted in favor of the Traditional Plan, which maintains church policy, the world could have said goodbye to the United Methodist Church as it began its journey down the well-traveled road to the wide gate that leads to you know where! (Matthew 7:13)
Ruth Rose, Waco