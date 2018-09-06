Clearly teed off
So Mr. Richards, owner of Twin Rivers Golf Course and Lake Waco Golf Club, wants to get back his losses on the golf courses he owns. [“State of golf in Waco,” Aug. 26.] How about taking care of the golf courses in the first place so he can market them for a profitable price when he does decide to sell? Isn’t that what investing is all about?
I own my house. I knew when I bought my house that it would require maintenance to keep it at a marketable value if I ever decided to sell. If not, I realized that I would have to sell the house at a loss or repair the house so that I could get my money back in return. Here is a quick note for Mr. Richards: You can’t sell property for a price you want if the property is in worse shape now than when you bought it! Ever watch “Fixer Upper”?
Please, for the sake of the game of golf in Waco, get out of the golf business! Obviously, by the condition of your courses, you do not understand how to manage or maintain a golf course. Yes, it is expensive. But you own 36 of the 54 holes of public golf in Waco and neither of your courses alone is worth what you originally paid for them. That is your fault! You have to spend money to make money. Surely you know that — or maybe you don’t, judging by the condition of your courses.
Take your losses, move on and let someone who cares about the game of golf buy them and give us back our golfing community.
David May, Waco
Sore over sorghum
China imports $1 billion worth of sorghum yearly. Mexico is the second largest importer of grain from the United States. And 76 percent of that sorghum is grown in Kansas and Texas. Sorghum is the second largest crop by cultivated acreage in Texas.
Now Texas sorghum farmers are being hit with the 25 percent tariffs that have been imposed by China in retaliation for the Trump tariffs on China and Mexico. Sorghum is being stockpiled in grain bins across both states. Between the 25 percent tariffs and the drought in the lower parts of Texas, grain farmers are hard-pressed to repay bank loans. From early April to late July sorghum prices dropped from 15 to 18 percent.
Wayne Cleveland, executive director of Texas Sorghum Producers, says this year has been a “complete disaster.” Farmers storing their grains will soon be hit with storage fees, increasing expenditures and wiping out profits. Grain farmers are hoping that they can find other markets such as Saudi Arabia and Japan, but will this be enough for them to be profitable? What about crops for next year? Low prices and unstable markets will certainly cause a lot of adversity.
Randy Broussard, Belton
With newspaper in hand
There is great joy in sitting down each day with a newspaper. Many people today think technology is a better way. They are wrong.
Gene Griffin, Lorena