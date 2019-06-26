In another’s shoes
In a recent letter to the editor, there was a response to Trib contributing columnist and retired Baylor University philosophy professor Bob Baird’s op-ed regarding LGBTQ exclusion at Baylor. The response sought to refute Baird’s point by saying race is not a chosen quality while sexuality is. The responder then equated those having same-sex attractions with other people who would be deemed sinners by their sexual activity.
Given the cultural climate, I have to wonder why anybody would choose to identify as LGBTQ. It only invites people to falsely equate them with the most extreme forms of sexual deviancy. Some say to be affirming of same-sex attraction is a slippery slope toward approving of incest, as if all consensual relationships between two adults are the same as the abuse of a child or attraction to a family member. I’ve heard others say they see same-sex attraction as a gateway to bestiality, as if an attraction to and genuine care for another human being is the same as toward an animal. These false comparisons are degrading and dehumanizing. Who would choose that?
My second point: Why is the sexual debauchery question never flipped to the heterosexuals? I remember sitting in my undergraduate school’s chapel and listening to someone say they realized same-sex attraction was sinful because gay culture is full of sex and drugs and such. Even as a 19-year-old, I was able to recognize this as a flimsy argument. If sexual deviancy is the standard by which the whole of a group should be forced into singlehood for life to atone for sins, it is straight people. How much rape has happened by straight people? How much sex and drugs is wrapped up in straight culture? Don’t straight people commit bestiality and incest as well? And last I checked, Baylor supporters didn’t start calling for all athletics to be disbanded since a number of athletes were caught in sexual sin.
I pray there comes a day when we can finally do as Bob Baird said and put ourselves in the shoes of another, rather than simply demonizing and dehumanizing those who are suffering.
Christopher Williamson, Waco
Turning back the clock
In his long, huffy tirade of June 3 [“Revoking Roe v. Wade”], Pro-Life Waco director John Pisciotta once again avoids acknowledging the needs and rights of women in the abortion controversy. Pro-choicers have long maintained the entire objective of the pro-life movement is to control women and girls, to drag them back to the 1950s in which they were little more than chattel for their fathers and husbands. Mr. Pisciotta’s convoluted, sustained disregard for women’s most basic rights — to make health and family choices about their own bodies — confirms this view.
The insurgent Trump regime’s activist judges may well overturn Roe v. Wade. But all this will accomplish is to make abortion more difficult and far more dangerous for women, many of whom will be forced to choose injury or death. And we will not stop fighting that.
Michael Jones, Waco