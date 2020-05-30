Valuing all people
Has anyone else thought that this novel coronavirus is symbolic of the sickness in our nation? I imagine so. It seems like a civil war. What I wouldn’t give to have a leader right now: a comforter, an inspirer, a reassurer, someone who listens to those with knowledge, wisdom, experience and then passes it down to us, citizens of this country. Tells us it will be all right, inspires us to be better, to be patient, to be kind.
Unfortunately, we have a divider pitting brother against brother, father against child, sister against sister, city against state, state against state, federal government against state. Blame. Mask, no mask. No responsibility, no accountability. Nuclear against peace. Breaking long-standing nuclear agreements with other nations. No respect from other nations. America going it alone.
We do have heroes out there: doctors, nurses, janitors, ordinary people stepping up to do their best and also getting sick. Ministers trying hard to allow us to worship from our homes, to stay connected and safe.
Our nation has lost its soul. We yearn for a leader who values all people of all colors and all religions, who wants to make us all better.
Apologies for baring my soul here. It’s how I’m feeling — and I’m taking the risk.
Jackie Lott, Waco
Protect our vulnerable
I’m greatly concerned about the very first case in McLennan County of a nursing-home resident contracting COVID-19. I hope this patient is moved from the nursing home to a temporary setting, for example an unused hotel. This needs to be done before other residents are infected. Also, a new priority needs to be given to nursing-home staff to receive personal protection equipment. Most deaths in the United States have occurred in long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Some of the latest research shows that placing an infected individual from a nursing home or assisted-living facility into another living arrangement, away from other vulnerable people, and the provision of PPE for staff greatly reduces overall death among our elders and most vulnerable.
Joyce Nobis, RN, Waco
Thank you, Waco ISD!
Waco ISD administration, staff, faculty and the school board have supported our children and their families to the end of the school year with graciousness. They have fed, instructed, checked on, zoomed, sent letters to and equipped kids with information technology, all while tending to the many ways they and loved ones have been impacted by COVID realities. I have been so impressed.
I was further impressed with the enormous effort they made to creatively yet safely celebrate students as they hit milestones. I just watched Saturday’s Waco High graduation and, while I know it wasn’t what grads and families imagined a year ago, it was so well done and so meaningful to see the celebration. Mr. Stewart, Waco High School principal, says this every morning on his announcements: “If I have to care about you more than you care about yourself, then that’s the way it’s gonna be.” His words represent the ethos of our WISD experience this unique semester. Thank you!
Becky Bell Scott, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.