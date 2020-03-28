Trump & toadies
His right-wing propagandists at Fox News are trying to bolster Trump’s re-election chances by echoing his argument for ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to work so that the economy will recover. These same people who originally called virus concerns a hoax now say that virus-vulnerable seniors should be willing to sacrifice for the next generation. Not only is this argument morally perverse, it’s completely inconsistent with their previous self-righteous views about the sanctity of life. It also is invalid and will have the opposite effect than they assume.
Brit Hume, Glenn Beck and other parrots of our president tried to undermine Obamacare by falsely posturing about “death squads” that would determine who would live and who would die. Their moral inconsistency has one aim only: to distract from Trump’s incompetency in addressing the crisis in order to prevent the president from losing the November election because of a bad economy.
As well as being morally vile, this argument is invalid. Surely, these people do not think that returning to work during this crisis will restore the battered economy. It will only make the economy worse. Not only will our undersupplied hospitals be overwhelmed by the number of sick patients but our health-care workers will be placed at even greater risk and will be unable to attend to the masses of sick people that this policy will create.
Also, other public-service workers such as police, firefighters and ambulance drivers will be threatened. And lest we forget, the older people who are supposed to be sacrificing their lives as a legacy to the next generation will be the ones staying at home while the younger people that this policy is supposed to protect will face increased exposure as they spread the virus dangerously.
This is a new low for Trump and his toadies. They have revealed in this policy their total lack of concern for the country and its citizens. If adopted, the only legacy this policy would produce for the next generation would be that in their knowledge that they followed a misguided and perverse policy that not only did not work but was based on the sacrifice of their elders. The best policy for addressing this crisis is for this immoral and incompetent president to step down and let the experts take over.
John Hendry, Waco
Take your pick
There’s plenty of toilet paper made in the United States for all of our needs. We just have too many people who spend too much of their time in their outhouses rather than staying in the house as directed. A crisis brings out the best in people and the worst.
Last week a young mother posted on our neighbor message exchange that the grocery store shelf was stripped of the special formula needed for her 7-month-old baby. Two others responded with help for her.
Some are trying to prove that President Obama was correct when he said this is not a Christian nation. Others are stepping up to the plate to follow the teaching of the One who said: Love your neighbor as yourself.
Continuing to frequent the local restaurants to take advantage of their takeout meals will help keep many of our local citizens employed.
It is our choice as to which kind of a nation we make: the bad or the good ol’ USA!
Don Hardcastle, Waco
True leadership
Hats off to public servants such as Mayor Kyle Deaver, principled men and women of courage enough to place society’s well-being above public clamor, political ambition or self-esteem. His leadership in having us shelter in place will save lives.
Had such leadership resided at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue two months ago, when scientific clarity foretold of a potential pandemic, Waco’s streets might not be so eerily quiet today.
Bob Lott, Waco
