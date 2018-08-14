Such good neighbors
The mayor and City Council of Waco should be very proud of themselves with their vote to buy a 502-acre site east of Axtell for a landfill or garbage dump. This site is about a block or less north of a flood-control lake behind my home. It’s across the road from two of my neighbors’ homes. A barbed-wire fence separates another neighbor’s home and acreage from the site. I could list more.
This will destroy wildlife habitat where deer, wild turkeys and, yes, hogs are on the same level with any landfill. Many species of bird are in this habitat, including eagles.
All this will destroy the views we cherish and our quiet way of life.
The landfill will cause a traffic nightmare for the city of Bellmead. If you come up Lake Shore Drive, you go through the Loop 340 and I-35 interchange past Walmart and other businesses, fast-food restaurants and La Vega High School. If you come via Waco Drive, you go through the middle of Bellmead. If you come via Loop 340, you go past two new La Vega schools and a church school.
If you add some 400 garbage trucks and other trucks carrying material to the landfill, you create chaos. It will impact everyone who works or shops in Waco and Bellmead and travels Highways 84 and 31. The city manager, mayor and council have proven what a good neighbor the city of Waco is to the cities and communities around it.
David Reed, Axtell
***
I have an answer for the landfill problem. For those opposed to living near the current landfill, the city can buy them out and they can move. The city can then offer these homes to anyone who wants to live there. If this doesn’t work, tear down the homes or move them to another location. This is what the government did to me under Urban Renewal. I had no choice. This would be a lot cheaper than going off to the country.
Bill Foster, Waco
Battling inequality
It’s about that time of year again: adoption of budgets by our tax-spending entities. If there’s anything I’ve heard about the Waco area, it’s the high rate of poverty and income inequality. Many lament these difficult conditions. Top officials in tax-spending entities are in a position to do something about that. However, it appears self-interest often overrides any sympathy.
I suggest a step to address poverty and income inequality. Instead of an across-the-board percent wage/salary increase, take the total amount budgeted for raises and divide it by the number of employees. Instead of a $10,000 increase for the superintendent and a $1,000 increase for the house-keeping employee, each would get $5,500. Surely I’m not the only one who sees this as an opportunity to help those in poverty and to lessen income inequality. I am available to help implement this solution for a nominal fee. Since I’m local, there will be no consultant charges for transportation, hotel and meals — yet more for raises!
Carl Symm, Lorena