Municipal waste
In May 2016, the Trib showcased then-Mayor-elect Kyle Deaver. The paper contrasted Deaver’s style to outgoing Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr., highlighting the fruits of Duncan’s 40-plus-hour work week, active involvement in the community and legacy of a revamped animal shelter and an anti-poverty initiative called Prosper Waco. Deaver was not expected to be as devoted to his civic work. Specifically, the paper noted Deaver wouldn’t put in the same effort, would delegate his responsibilities to others and would be too busy with his business ownership and legal roles to be all in.
All of this has come to fruition. The mayor’s one accomplishment? The Deaver Dump.
The Deaver Dump is a proposed landfill on the continually persecuted east side of Waco, in Axtell, where primary incomes are derived from farming, raising livestock and teaching. The concealed actions of how the Deaver Dump came about are just as bad, if not worse, than the effects the Deaver Dump will have on the people, economy and environment. It has already cost city of Waco taxpayers more than $2.5 million and Deaver has announced it will cost at least another $4.4 million by conservative estimates. Whatever else, it is the result of a multi-year failed attempt to provide a long-term solution to the city’s growing municipal waste.
Deaver and the Waco City Council’s lack of leadership, innovation and transparency mean that solutions for the problems of today will be pawned off on the generations of tomorrow.
Becky Praesel, Axtell
Bring on the CO2
Regarding the Waco Trib’s linking of summer drought to global warming: I’ve already sold all my winter clothes to beat this “global-warming” rush. What global-warming hypsters fail to include in their hype is that the earth’s greenhouse gases are 90 percent water vapor of which we have no control. CO2 is 6 percent of greenhouse gases and manmade CO2 is only 3 percent of that 6 percent or 0.18 percent of the atmosphere. Without greenhouse gases, the earth would be frozen solid at 0 degrees F instead of being 59 degrees F.
Practical politics: China currently emits twice as much CO2 as the United States. The Kyoto Protocol limited U.S. emissions immediately but not China till 2030. U.S. emissions were already decreasing while China is still increasing till 2030. The Paris Accord was more about carbon credits than climate. And carbon credits were about moving money out of the United States. President Trump’s quitting the Paris Accord did not hurt the environment.
The current CO2 level is lower than in most of Earth’s history. Plant life cannot survive with less than 150 ppm. Increased CO2 helps plants to resist drought, warmer weather and pollution. What would be wrong with more food and less desert?
May I buy one of my coats back?
Rayford Brown, Temple