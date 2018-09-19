Casting stones
Many accusations are being made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a nominee to the Supreme Court. Now come additional accusations regarding his early life. This letter is not intended to advocate that any individual, among many, is guilty or not guilty of anything, to either condone or condemn or to pass judgment on anyone’s past actions. It’s just to remind us of historical facts.
There was one man from the past who was responsible for many others’ persecution and even some deaths in his early years. Just his name brought fear to many. We now know him as the author of a number of books in what is called the Bible. His name: Paul.
Another individual was a real scoundrel in his early years. He was raised in a respectable class of society. However, he fathered a son out of wedlock, never married the mother and was known for many questionable exploits in his early years. He was later named Bishop of Hippo. He is known to us as St. Augustine.
And then there was the One who said: Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Thus, do you judge someone based on what they were or who they became? Now it’s time we each go look in a mirror.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
Guessing our motives
Tuesday’s newspaper has no front-page articles of national or world news. The headline is about Hewitt hiring a new city attorney. As a resident of Waco, this is about as interesting as trying to find a commercial market for crabgrass. On the other hand, an article about a woman alleging forced sex by Judge Kavanaugh 36 years ago is banished to an inside page. Could this be because the claim is so ridiculous that the Trib wanted to hide anything that might favor the conservative party?
When I moved to Waco, we had two daily newspapers and they were truly newspapers with important articles. Both dailies were larger than this thing we get now. We are senior citizens and subscribe to the Trib solely to read the obits.
Such a sad state of affairs but what can you expect from a Warren Buffett organization?
Jack Crane, Waco
We’re talking whoppers
With the introduction of the internet, many have found themselves going down the rabbit hole of misinformation because it fits their biases. According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of fact is something that has actual existence or an actual occurrence. Truth is defined as the body of real things, events and facts.
Facts don’t have a liberal bias; facts just are. Some people’s “truth” is what we should be calling an opinion because it has no factual basis. Their “truth” is based on a feeling rooted in emotion, bias or fear.
It’s way past time to dispose of the “alternative facts” nonsense along with the “truth isn’t truth” claptrap pushed by President Trump’s White House TV lawyer and press secretary. Stop calling their output “false” or “misleading” and start calling it what it is: LIES.
Sandra Blankenship, Killeen