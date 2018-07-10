Dems take low road
In an earlier letter, I suggested that in lieu of an actual platform, the Democrats’ rallying cry could be, “Get off your asses (as in Democratic mascots) and vote!” By now that suggestion has morphed into, “Get off your asses and suppress their vote!”
This motto is carried out by adopting and expanding upon Hillary’s branding of every Trump supporter as deplorable. Such subhumans, they apparently reason, should not be allowed to venture out without being accosted by an angry, shouting, in-your-face mob reminding them that they have no place in “polite” society. Watch out voters.
So far this intimidation is being directed only toward female cabinet members and prominent Republican women. (Democratic feminists, be proud! At least one now has Secret Service protection.) These women have not exhibited the hoped-for fear. Wonder if this calls for an escalation of tactics?
Declaring our president and all of his supporters and cabinet as being unfit to be seen is an interesting way to attract undecided voters and get a good Democratic midterm turnout. We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, get your popcorn, a comfortable chair and wait out these shenanigans till the November verdict.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just in the interest of completeness, Stephen Miller, a senior White House aide best-known for his stance on immigration, was heckled as a “fascist” by a protester at a Mexican restaurant. Even the American Civil Liberties Union, often vilified by the right, condemns hassling people over their politics in public venues.
Be on your guard
Please be careful. This is Texas and, judging from the Trib’s letters section, there are lots of people who appear to have conservative viewpoints and who disagree with many of the columns and editorials also published on the Trib opinion page.
I recognize expressing different viewpoints is one of a newspaper’s most vital purposes, but as things have been going in our country, people appear to be more impulsive and impolite and quick to take the disagreements to another level — to make it personal.
I hope we don’t have to take protection more seriously, but it is good to be proactive in safety. As I said, please be careful.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Socialists, communists
America has seen the rise of socialism from the outermost fringes of the Democrat party to now mainstream acceptance. From 2016 presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders to New York’s Democratic primary winner for a seat in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the former albatross of being called a socialist is now worn as a badge of honor.
America must always remember: Full-fledged communism is nothing more than socialism at the point of a bayonet.
Marty Esposito, Robinson