Patriot and puppets
I read a letter to the editor in the paper Sunday that said immigrants have torn us apart. What a senseless statement. In that case we are all a part of the divide because we are all immigrants.
What has torn us apart are senseless rules made by a heartless president, rules made for one reason only, to please his bigoted followers. And now we have homeless children and their parents on our border crying for justice.
Trump is trying to make our country the land of the domineering and forgetting that we should be the land of a myriad of races and religions. Our country was founded on the principle of religious freedom. We came here to escape religious suppression.
Now, our motto is: “Bring us your puppets” instead of “Bring us your tired and poor.” You can join us, but you must be and look like us only. Forget your thoughts and dreams. You need to look like us and think like us or leave. A rotten rule! Rotten to the core of our nation’s true identity.
Joanne Hueske, Moody
***
Quoting from the DAR Handbook: Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education. Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible.
Patriot is not limited in meaning to army or militia service. Patriots also supplied money, goods and other services to the struggle for independence.
I am personally appalled that Taryn Tipton signed her letter published in the Trib as DAR. Her personal beliefs are not DAR policy.
Carolyn Haynes, China Spring
***
I tried to call Linda Robinson to thank her for her letter in the Trib this week in response to Taryn Tipton’s. It was a well-written letter and I firmly agree with every single word she wrote. Thank you for a letter that every American should read.
Maurice Labens, Waco
Too big to exist
Apple has reached the trillion-dollar mark. I suspect that Amazon, Facebook and Google won’t be far behind. After the Wall Street Rah-Rah, I wonder if anyone has thought how dangerous to this country it is to put that much power in the hands of a single corporation.
Congress can, and should, break them up into their separate lines of business, separate ownership and separate companies. Of course they won’t because they no longer have the good of the country at heart, just their corrupt self-interest. They fear that if they take a stand on either side of any issue they might lose a vote and not be re-elected, which is their driving force. So sad for this once great country to be divided by its own so-called representatives.
J.D. Copeland, Hewitt