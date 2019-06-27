Who’s stiffing who?
Todd Hardcastle’s Wednesday letter to the Trib about somebody paying for 40-plus members of a Waco High graduation party and not including a tip was so way out of line it’s not even funny. It’s downright irritating. He himself should have dug deep down in his own pocket (and the other parents in attendance) and pulled out a $10 bill for the tip upon learning the bill had been taken care of. That would have been at least $200-plus for the wait and bus staff.
That would have sent an even greater message to these employees. I’m sure that each patron had a $20 meal and maybe even a $20 bar tab. Surely that would have been the correct thing to do, showing that they as parents received a good education from Waco High School and were proud to be halfway successful in life. The anonymous donor who paid for the meals did not stiff anybody.
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt
Hate, hate, hate, Part 1
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is the gift that keeps on giving for nutty Jerry Nadler and his single-minded congressional muckrakers: Hate, hate, hate! Impeach, impeach, impeach! To paraphrase novelist John Bunyan in “Pilgrim’s Progress”: The man with the muckrake could look no way but downwards, neither looking up nor acknowledging the proffer of a celestial crown in trade for his muckrake.
A word to the wary: Republicans on the House committees will also have questions for Mueller. Nadler and his fellow Democrats should beware of unintended consequences, lest any muck they disturb has the look and smell of the Obama administration and deep-state criminal mischief aimed at Trump the candidate and president.
Sammy McLarty, Waco
Hate, hate, hate, Part 2
Breaking news! Fox News “scientists” have determined that infants and children who lack white skin pigmentation DO NOT actually have heartbeats or even souls! Therefore (since they all come from sh*thole countries anyway) they neither need nor require parents, hygiene, soap, toothpaste, edible food, showers, clean clothes or even bedding to sleep on!
Should you dare to express concern or revulsion regarding those conclusions, remember our Glorious Leader’s mantra to his so-called “base”: Cruelty is exactly the point.
William Howard, McGregor
Adding it all up
Good story by Trib staffer Brooke Crum about longtime Vanguard College Preparatory School educators Patty and Joe Flowers, who over a combined 87 years educated an array of notables ranging from county music star Pat Green to Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver. Obviously they have cared a great deal about their students, though the last example, mentioning a former pupil’s poor aptitude for math, was a letdown.
Pat Green is perfect just as he is. We all have need for improvement.
Nancy Marquis, Waco